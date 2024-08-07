As applications for the United Kingdom Chevening Scholarships 2025/2026 session officially commenced on August 6, some applicants have been faced with difficulties

Reacting to the development, Chevening Scholarships has released a statement addressing the applicants' concerns

Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals with demonstrable leadership potential and strong academic backgrounds.

Chevening Scholarships has reacted to some applicants' concerns about accessing its site.

In a fresh release on X on Tuesday, August 6, the UK scholarship body said it was aware of the problem.

Chevening said the problem will be resolved. The image of students used here is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Olelole

Source: Getty Images

While thanking them for their patience, Chevening Scholarships assured the affected applicants that the problem would be resolved.

It urged applicants to continue to check back its website. The body wrote on X:

"We’re aware that some people are experiencing technical difficulties accessing the Chevening website.

"We’re working hard to resolve the issue and thank you for your patience during this time 🛠️

"Please continue to check back 💻 http://chevening.org/apply."

See the tweet below:

127 Nigerians receive Chevening Scholarships in 2023

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that 127 Nigerians were beneficiaries of the Chevening scholarships in 2023.

The scholarships aim to support individuals who demonstrate intellectual ability, leadership potential, and a commitment to the development of their home country. The British High Commissioner, Richard Montgomery, congratulated the beneficiaries at a pre-departure reception in Abuja.

The Chevening Scholarships offered 44 Nigerian students fully-funded scholarships to pursue one-year master’s degrees in the UK. The recipients were selected from a pool of over 14,000 applications in Nigeria and more than 62,000 applications worldwide.

Chevening Scholarships releases guidelines for Nigerians, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Chevening scholarship had released 2025/2026 guidelines for Nigerians and other international students to study in the United Kingdom.

Chevening offers scholarship awards to successful applicants to study in the United Kingdom for one year on a fully funded master’s degree course. According to the Chevening website, the scholarship is the UK Government’s international scholarship programme funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and partner organisations.

It was also announced via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @CheveningFCDO on Tuesday, August 6.

Source: Legit.ng