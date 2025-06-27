Protests have persisted for five days in Abuja as citizens and activists demand action against NMDPRA CEO Farouk Ahmed over alleged financial misconduct

Protesters accused Ahmed of diverting over $5 million in public funds and compromising regulatory integrity; they urge swift action from AGF, ICPC, and CCB

The Concerned Young Professionals Network vowed to continue until Ahmed is removed, calling for justice, transparency, and accountability in public service

FCT, Abuja - Protests have entered their fifth day in Abuja as a coalition of concerned citizens and activists intensifies calls for urgent action against the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Farouk Ahmed.

The demonstrators, in a statement cited by Legit.ng on Friday, June 27, led by the Concerned Young Professionals Network, called on the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to respond swiftly to a petition alleging financial recklessness, abuse of office, and conflict of interest by the embattled NMDPRA boss.

Demonstrators petitioned anti-graft agencies, accusing NMDPRA chief of financial misconduct. Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

Protesters demand accountability and transparency

According to the protesters, Ahmed allegedly diverted over $5 million in public funds, among other financial improprieties.

The group alleged that under his leadership, regulatory processes within the NMDPRA have been compromised, undermining public trust.

Led by Olayemi Isaac and Dan Okwa, the group petitioned the three major anti-corruption bodies, urging them to launch a full-scale investigation into the claims and restore integrity to the institution.

Public pressure mounts for removal of NMDPRA boss

Protesters called on AGF, ICPC, and CCB to act on corruption petition against NMDPRA boss. Photo credit: @NMDPRA_Official

Source: Twitter

As public pressure mounts, the protesters have vowed not to relent until action is taken.

They argued that allowing Ahmed to remain in office undermines President Bola Tinubu’s renewed commitment to fighting corruption and enforcing accountability across public institutions.

“We urge the AGF, ICPC and CCB to take this petition seriously and initiate a thorough investigation into the allegations against Engr. Ahmed. The Nigerian people deserve transparency and accountability in the management of public resources," Okwa stated during the demonstration.

Call for swift justice and institutional integrity

The group insists that the anti-corruption agencies must not shy away from their constitutional duty to investigate and prosecute wrongdoing, regardless of an official’s position.

“The AGF and CCB must demonstrate their commitment to justice. The public is watching, and we will not be silenced until justice is served,” Okwa added.

NMDPRA in safe hands under Ahmed's leadership

Previously, Legit.ng reported the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Farouk Ahmed has received massive support and a vote of confidence for his outstanding performance.

A group of 22 civil society organisations praised Ahmed’s exceptional leadership and reforms in the petroleum sector.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng