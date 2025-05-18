The National Bureau of Statistics has released new data showing states that experienced the highest inflation rates

The data shows that more than 10 states in the country are facing an inflation rate above 30 per cent year on year

There is work on the part of the Central Bank of Nigeria to find a solution to the rising inflation rate

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that in April 2025, the headline inflation rate eased to 23.71% relative to the March 2025 headline inflation rate of 24.23%.

Looking at the movement, the April 2025 Headline inflation rate showed a decrease of 0.52% compared to the March 2025 Headline inflation rate.

Snapshot of Nigeria's inflation movement in one year Photo credit: NBS

Source: Facebook

The bureau stated this in its April 2025 inflation rate published on its website.

Also, when compared on a month-on-month basis, the April 2024 inflation rate showed an increase of 0.49 percentage points compared to the March 2024 headline inflation rate of 33.20%.

On a year-on-year basis, the Headline inflation rate was 9.99% lower than the rate recorded in April 2024 (33.69%).

This shows that the Headline inflation rate (year-on-year basis) decreased in April 2025 compared to the same month in the April 2024.

The NBS also provided insight into the states that is the most expensive to live in based on the highest inflation rate.

10 states with the highest inflation rate

1. Enugu (36.0%)

Topping the list, Enugu recorded the highest inflation rate in the country. Monthly prices surged 12.3%, suggesting sharp hikes in housing, energy, and transport costs.

2. Kebbi (35.1%)

Though monthly inflation was more moderate at 5.4%, affordability remains a challenge, with high prices reflecting persistent pressure on household budgets.

3. Niger (34.8%)

Inflation in Niger was fueled by a 14.7% monthly rise in prices, likely driven by transport and supply chain shocks.

4. Benue (34.3%)

Benue faces a worsening affordability crisis, with monthly prices jumping 25.6%, raising concerns about access and nutrition.

5. Ekiti (34.0%)

Monthly inflation rose by 11.0%, pointing to acute local supply issues and aggressive price pass-through in April.

6. Nasarawa (33.3%)

A sudden 16.0% monthly jump in overall prices signals a recent shock, likely linked to fuel or logistics disruptions.

The cost of living in Nigeria remains high Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

7. Zamfara (33.2%)

Despite moderate monthly increases of 4.6%, annual inflation remained high, suggesting long-term cost growth across categories.

8. Abuja (32.9%)

The Federal Capital Territory saw overall inflation rise 9.8%, possibly due to rent, services, or other non-food categories.

9. Delta (31.9%)

Delta’s inflation was driven largely by non-food categories. Monthly prices surged 10.7%, pointing to rising costs in transport, housing, and utilities.

10. Gombe (31.0%)

Closing the top 10, Gombe recorded a 9.0% monthly increase in prices, reflecting persistent inflationary pressure across essential goods.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng