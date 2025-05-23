Many students who are struggling with mathematics are devastated following the outcome of the just-concluded 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination exercise

The good news is that some courses, programmes do not require certain subjects like Mathematics for admission into higher institutions

Courses like Journalism and Communication, sociology, law and psychology are some of the top picks

Following the mass failure that trailed the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), many candidates are reassessing their academic strengths and career paths.

UTME 2025: Courses that don’t require Maths for university admission

Legit.ng reported that following the 2025 UTME exercise, several courses are highly sought-after, with thousands of top-performing candidates, however, there is good news for students who performed below expectations and how they can secure admission this year.

For students who struggled particularly with Mathematics, there’s good news as several university courses do not require a strong maths background or credit score.

As reported by The Nation, programmes such as Psychology, Law, Journalism, English Literature, Political Science, and Creative Arts focus more on critical thinking, communication, and creativity rather than numbers and calculations.

These fields offer fulfilling career options and may provide a more accessible path for candidates looking to bounce back from a challenging exam year.

Here are university courses that don’t require Mathematics;

1. Journalism and Communication

If you have a passion for storytelling, journalism, and communication could be your ideal path. These courses teach skills in writing, editing, interviewing, and multimedia production.

Whether you are interested in news reporting, public relations, or digital media, this field emphasises creativity and critical thinking over mathematical prowess.

2. Psychology

Psychology delves into the human mind and behaviour, offering insights into how people think, feel, and act. This field covers various areas like clinical psychology, counselling, developmental psychology, and more.

While some statistics may be involved, many psychology programs focus more on qualitative analysis, theories, and case studies, making it an attractive choice for those less inclined toward mathematics.

3. Law

Law is another discipline where analytical and critical thinking skills are paramount, but mathematics is rarely required.

Law students learn about legal systems, ethics, and the intricacies of various types of law, such as criminal, civil, corporate, and international law.

The focus is on developing strong reasoning, argumentation, and research skills.

4. English Literature

A course in English Literature is perfect for those who love reading and analysing texts.

Students explore literary works from different periods and genres, enhancing their understanding of cultural and historical contexts.

The emphasis is on developing interpretive skills and appreciating the nuances of language and storytelling.

5. History

History courses offer a comprehensive understanding of past events, societies, and cultures.

This discipline involves analysing historical documents, constructing narratives, and understanding the causes and effects of events.

While some aspects might require basic data interpretation, the primary focus is on critical thinking and qualitative analysis.

6. Sociology

Sociology is the study of society and social behaviour.

It examines how people interact within groups, the structure of societies, and the factors that influence social change.

This field often involves qualitative research methods like interviews and observations, and while quantitative research is also a component, it does not require advanced mathematical skills.

7. Creative Arts

Courses in creative arts, including fine arts, theatre, music, and film studies, are ideal for those with an artistic inclination.

These programmes focus on developing creative skills and understanding the theory behind various art forms.

They prioritise creativity, expression, and technical proficiency over mathematical knowledge.

8. Philosophy

Philosophy tackles fundamental questions about existence, knowledge, ethics, and reason.

Students engage with the works of great thinkers, learning to construct logical arguments and critically evaluate different viewpoints.

This discipline is more about abstract thinking and logical reasoning, with minimal emphasis on mathematics.

9. Political Science

Political science explores the theory and practice of politics and government. It covers topics such as political theory, international relations, public policy, and comparative politics.

While some areas may involve statistical analysis, the core focus is on understanding political systems, ideologies, and behaviours, making it accessible to those who are less mathematically inclined.

10. Education

Education courses prepare students for careers in teaching, educational administration, and curriculum development.

This field involves understanding educational theories, child development, and learning methods.

While math is a subject taught in schools, you don’t need advanced mathematical skills to become an educator in other subjects or to work in educational policy and administration.

