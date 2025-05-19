The American University of Nigeria has announced a single tuition structure for all courses, including Science and Law, for the 2025/2026 academic session

Undergraduate students, both returning and new, will pay a uniform tuition fee of ₦2,442,000.00 annually

This move ensures transparency and consistency in fee payments while maintaining the institution’s commitment to quality education

The American University of Nigeria (AUN) has officially announced its school fees structure for all courses in the 2025/2026 academic session.

The newly released fees apply uniformly across disciplines, including Science and Law, ensuring a streamlined payment structure for students.

Single school fees for all courses including science and law

In a move towards transparency and uniformity, AUN has introduced a standardised tuition fee for all undergraduate students.

For the upcoming academic year, the tuition remains consistent across disciplines, including Science and Law.

American University of Nigeria tuition fees breakdown

For the 2025/2026 academic session, the tuition fee structure has been confirmed as follows:

Returning and new undergraduate students:

- Fall 2025 Tuition: ₦1,221,000.00

- Spring 2026 Tuition: ₦1,221,000.00

- Total Annual Tuition: ₦2,442,000.00

Law students (flat rate):

- Fall 2025 Tuition: ₦1,221,000.00

- Spring 2026 Tuition: ₦1,221,000.00

- Total Annual Tuition: ₦2,442,000.00

The latest fee announcement provides clarity for prospective and returning students, ensuring a simplified financial plan for the academic year.

AUN said it remained committed to delivering high-quality education through a structured and transparent tuition framework.

For more details regarding payment options and academic policies, students are encouraged to visit the official American University of Nigeria website.

See the school fees on the official website here.

About AUN

The American University of Nigeria (AUN) is a private institution located in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria.

Established in 2004, it is the first American-style university in Sub-Saharan Africa, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs.

AUN follows a liberal arts curriculum, emphasizing entrepreneurship, leadership, and technology. Accredited by the Nigerian National Universities Commission, the university provides a globally competitive education.

Founded by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, AUN is said to be committed to fostering innovation and development in Africa.

