Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has urged admission seekers in 2025 to look out for courses that would not be obsolete before they graduate

Omokri gave the adviser hours after JAMB announced a new date for the 2025 UTME registration exercise

According to Omokri, AI is expected to wipe off 87 jobs and create another 97, thus, candidates should look out for where the new opportunity is coming from and study in that area

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged Nigerians, particularly prospective candidates for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), to desist from studying courses that would be obsolete by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

According to Omokri, all the courses involve data entry and some parts of the law would be obsolete in the shortest period. The former presidential aide maintained that courses like science, technology, mathematics and other courses.

Reno Omokri has mentioned courses 2025 UTME candidates should not apply for Photo Credit: @renoomokri

Source: Twitter

The PDP chieftain said:

"One of the worst things that could happen to you this year or in future is to begin studying a course that will be obsolete by Artificial Intelligence (AI). This is because there is a lot of encroachment on the job market by AI."

Courses UTME candidates should apply for

Omokri's made the recommendations ahead of the 2025 UTME registration. The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced on Friday, January 31, that the registration for the exercise will now commence on Monday, February 3.

Fabian Benjamin, the public communication advisor for the examination board, disclosed the development in a statement made available to journalists. The reason for the postponement was to allow JAMB to make some essential adjustments to its registration templates.

Courses to study in 2025

Speaking in a short video on his Twitter Friday evening, Omokri urged Nigerian students to go for courses that would not be obsolete before they graduated from higher institutions. His statement reads:

"What a lot of people don't understand is that AI is always getting smarter. So, all jobs involving Data entry, most of them are going to go, including accountancy. Even a lot of stuff in the legal profession is just already obsolete."

Jobs AI will wipe out in 2025

The former presidential aide added that AI is predicted to wipe out 87 million jobs and create 97 others. He urged prospective admission seekers to look out for where the increase would be and try to study in the field. His statement read:

"This year alone, AI is going to be wiping away 87 million jobs. That is bad news but the good news is that AI is going to be creating 97 million jobs, we are going to see an increase but we need to know where that increase is going to be. That increase is going to be science, technology and mathematics."

See the video of Omokri here:

Omokri lists obsolete courses in universities

Legit.ng earlier reported that a PDP chieftain and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has listed about nine courses being offered at Nigerian universities that are not relevant in 2025 and beyond.

According to Omokri, those courses are no longer relevant because they are not skills but mere academic information that AI can replace.

Omokri cited the case of the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, who announced an opening recently and did not ask for certificates but skills.

Source: Legit.ng