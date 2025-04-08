Air Peace now allows military members to board first, followed by business class and disabled passengers

The goal of the expedited process is to enhance the traveler experience and demonstrate the company's dedication to inclusive service

The purpose of this new boarding regulation is to improve orderliness, ease traffic, and give passengers a more seamless journey start

Air Peace has redesigned its boarding process so that military personnel now board first, followed by business class passengers and those with disabilities.

The shortened procedure is intended to improve the passenger experience and commitment to inclusive service, according to a statement from Dr. Ejike Ndiulo, the airline's head of corporate communications.

“This new boarding policy is designed to reduce congestion, enhance orderliness, and ensure that our customers enjoy a smoother start to their journeys. By honouring military personnel and attending to passengers with mobility needs first, Air Peace reinforces its respect for service and accessibility.

“This development is part of a broader transformation toward a refreshed service culture. Air Peace is committed to delivering excellence at every touchpoint, from check-in to landing, and this new boarding system is just one of many enhancements underway.

“We remain committed to expanding our global reach and further strengthening Nigeria’s presence in the international aviation landscape. Plans for additional long-haul routes and service enhancements are underway as Air Peace continues to set new standards in African aviation,” he said.

Military personnel will now board first, followed by business class passengers on Air Peace.

