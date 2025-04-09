The NCC wants to ensure subscribers can reclaim unused airtime on lines deactivated after one year of inactivity

New draft guidelines also prohibit the monetisation of unclaimed airtime and require telecom operators to offer service-based redemptions

There is also an instruction for telecommunication operators to notify users before airtime forfeiture

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has proposed a 12-month grace period for subscribers to reclaim unused airtime on a deactivated line.

At a stakeholder engagement forum held in Abuja, the NCC unveiled a draft guidance framework that outlines procedures for managing unused airtime on disconnected lines.

Participants at the forum included mobile network operators, consumer rights groups, legal experts, and other stakeholders.

Aminu Maida, Executive Vice-Chairman of the NCC, said the forum marked a key regulatory step to address concerns surrounding unclaimed and unused subscriber recharges., Punch reports.

Maida, who was represented by executive commissioner for Stakeholder Management, Rimini Makama, noted that balancing consumer rights with industry sustainability remained a top priority.

Speaking at the event, he said:

“As the telecommunications industry continues to evolve, we must address emerging issues, including the fate of prepaid balances on inactive lines."

How 12-month grace period for inactive lines will work

Under the NCC proposed guidelines, subscribers whose lines are deactivated after a year of inactivity will have another 12 months to reclaim unused airtime, provided they can verify ownership.

Chizua Whyte, Head of Legal and Regulatory Services at the NCC, underscored the commission’s legal mandate and the importance of the new framework in promoting transparency and accountability across the sector.

She said:

“This draft seeks to ensure that subscribers maintain rightful access to their purchased credits while operators gain clarity in their responsibilities.”

Details of the NCC proposed draft

The draft framework prohibits operators from monetising unclaimed airtime and mandates that redemptions be service-based, such as data or voice bundles.

It also requires telecom operators to notify subscribers about pending forfeitures and provide consumer education campaigns to enhance awareness.

Vangiard reports that operators will be obligated to audit churned accounts, report unclaimed balances, and comply within a 90-day window.

The NCC will conclude audit reviews within 10 days and impose penalties for violations.

The forum highlighted alignment with global best practices, citing similar policies in the U.S., European Union, and India, where transparency and service-based alternatives are prioritised over cash refunds.

