The Times Higher Education 2025 rankings have named Covenant University as Nigeria's best university, followed by Ahmadu Bello University and Landmark University

These rankings reflect the ongoing improvements in Nigerian higher education, with universities excelling in teaching, research, and academic performance

Covenant University has maintained its leading position, showcasing its commitment to academic excellence and innovation

Higher education in Nigeria has seen significant improvements over the past few years, with numerous universities striving for excellence in teaching, research, and overall academic performance.

The Times Higher Education (THE) 2025 World University Rankings have once again provided a comprehensive evaluation of universities around the globe, highlighting those that have excelled in various areas.

Nigerian universities have not only improved their standings within the country but have also made notable progress on the international stage.

This year, Covenant University has emerged as the leading institution in Nigeria, continuing its legacy of academic excellence. Let's delve into the top ten Nigerian universities as ranked by THE for the year 2025.

1. Covenant University

Covenant University, located in Ota, Ogun State, topped the Times Higher Education 2025 rankings for Nigerian universities. Known for its commitment to academic excellence and innovative research, it maintained its status as the leading university in Nigeria.

2. Ahmadu Bello University

Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria secured the second spot, reflecting its strong academic programs and research capabilities. The university continues to be a pillar of higher education in northern Nigeria.

3. Landmark University

Situated in Omu-Aran, Kwara State, Landmark University ranked third. It is renowned for its focus on agricultural research and contributions to sustainable development.

4. University of Ibadan

The University of Ibadan, Nigeria's premier university, held the fourth position. Its long-standing reputation for academic excellence and research remains unmatched.

5. University of Lagos

The University of Lagos, a leading institution in West Africa, ranked fifth. It is celebrated for its diverse academic offerings and vibrant campus life.

6. Bayero University

Bayero University in Kano took the sixth spot, recognised for its research initiatives and contributions to education in northern Nigeria.

7. Federal University of Technology, Akure

The Federal University of Technology in Akure (FUTA) placed seventh, known for its emphasis on technology and engineering programs.

8. Federal University of Technology, Minna

FUT Minna secured the eighth position, highlighting its excellence in technological education and research.

9. University of Benin

Located in Benin City, the University of Benin ranked ninth. It continues to be a centre of academic excellence in southern Nigeria.

10. University of Ilorin

The University of Ilorin rounded out the top ten, celebrated for its strong academic programs and research output.

Times Higher Education

The Times Higher Education (THE) is a renowned provider of university performance data and insights, offering the most comprehensive global university rankings.

It evaluates universities based on various performance indicators including teaching, research, international outlook, and industry income.

Established in 2004, THE is widely respected in the academic community and provides valuable resources for students, educators, and institutions aiming to improve higher education standards worldwide.

