The Nigerian government has approved the establishment of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Federal Polytechnic in Gwarinpa, federal capital territory (FCT), Abuja

Legit.ng gathered the approval is part of the current government's national policy to promote technological, vocational, and entrepreneurial training

A letter dated addressed to Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister; by Tunji Alausa, minister of education; confirmed the development

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly approved a Federal Polytechnic in Gwarinpa, Abuja.

As reported by Daily Trust on Tuesday, January 21, the new institution is also named after President Tinubu.

Tinubu (left) names proposed polytechinc after self. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

In a signed letter dated Thursday, January 16, 2025, and addressed to the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike; the minister of education, Tunji Alausa; said the federal government had approved the establishment of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Polytechnic, Gwarinpa. This, Alausa said is to promote technological, vocational and entrepreneurial training - in line with the national policy on education.

Wike asked to suggest name for proposed school

The education minister requested Wike to suggest the proposed locations for the temporary and permanent sites in Gwarinpa for the takeoff of the institution.

Furthermore, Alausa stated that the technical team from the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and the federal ministry of education would be visiting the sites to inspect the recommended locations, adding that the approval will be given based on the reports to be presented by the team.

Stakeholders pleased with President Tinubu after decision on proposed polytechnic. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Key Abuja stakeholder reacts to FG's move

Meanwhile, Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, the chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), has hailed President Tinubu for approving the higher institution.

In a statement by Kingsley Madaki, his special assistant on media and public affairs, Maikalangu also appreciated Wike for the role he reportedly played in the imminent establishment of the school.

The AMAC boss noted the establishment of the Federal Polytechnic in Gwarinpa was a dream come true and would add to the progress of the Abuja residents.

He recalled that, for the first time in history, an FCT native, Zephaniah Bitrus Jisalo, who served as a two-term member representing AMAC/Bwari constituency in the house of representatives, was appointed as minister.

Read more education-related content in Nigeria:

Polytechnic workers begin 3-day strike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnic (SSANIP) announced the plan to embark on a three-day warning strike across the nation.

The union said the strike is due to a threat to the career progression of its members.

The national secretary of the Union, Nura Gaya, said the strike will commence from midnight of Wednesday, January 22, 2025, through Friday, January 24, 2025, at the first instance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng