Nigerian Lady Lands Software Engineering Role Without Experience and Computer Science Degree, Speaks
- A Nigerian lady shared how she got a job as a software engineer without previous experience in the role or a degree in Computer Science
- In the video, the lady said she was previously working for a tech company in the marketing team and picked an interest in the software engineering project elsewhere
- After some time, they decided to hire her to join the software engineering team, while adding that she also got an offer from the big four in tech in the UK to show that she had potential in the field
A Nigerian woman has shared her inspiring journey to becoming a software engineer, despite having no prior experience in the role or a degree in Computer Science.
In a recent video, she revealed that she was initially working in the marketing department of a tech company when she developed an interest in software engineering through a project in another team.
After some time, her company recognised her potential and decided to hire her as part of the software engineering team.
She also mentioned receiving a job offer from one of the UK's Big Four tech companies, further proving her capability in the field. The video was posted by @ssimora.
Thekassandra said:
“Woww …..you’re so beautiful.”
Quinczar wrote:
“Without previous experience?????!!!! Wow!!!”
Chisimdi commented:
“Thank youuuuuuuu.”
Dozie Unegbu also commented:
“You are beautiful.”
Adunola_xx:
“Woah, God please do mine for me.”
Jesspeachwoah:
“Can you talk about your masters there the cost and all please.”
Gabbie:
“So proud of you!”
Quinczar:
“Congratulations, beautiful.”
Quinczar:
“How long have you been working as software engineer now, please?”
Chisimdi:
“Who would have thought?”
Cynthia Okafor:
“Congratulations Chisiiii.”
Tuntun.Al:
“Congrats and how is life as an engineer?”
Chisimdi:
“Thank you! It has its ups and downs, but overall, it’s great.”
