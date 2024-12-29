Charles Ikechukwu Fidelis Igboanugo's journey from multiple admission rejections to graduating with First Class Honors in History & International Relations from Ritman University is a recipe for inspiration

Despite financial challenges and setbacks, Charles's faith, consistent effort, and love for history propelled him to academic excellence with a CGPA of 4.56

His story highlights the importance of discovering one's passion, and the transformative power of perseverance in achieving success

Charles Ikechukwu Fidelis Igboanugo’s academic life unfolds like a meticulously crafted narrative, each chapter reflecting his unwavering determination.

Graduating with First Class Honors in History & International Relations from Ritman University, Akwa Ibom state, with a CGPA of 4.56, his education is as inspiring as it is exceptional.

Passion for History

Charles’s fascination with history began in childhood, a passion that guided him through his academic pursuits.

He told Legit.ng:

“Staying consistent with my grades came from just being a pure lover of history & current affairs right from my childhood, getting to study history just felt like a dream come true. I was eager to learn everything about man. From the cradle of civilisation & the globalisation of world power. Every thing about this excited me, so it was abit easy.”

However, Charles’s path was riddled with challenges that could have deterred even the most determined individuals.

“Well, I finished my secondary education in 2013 as a 16 year old, and somehow i just couldn't get into school. My parents initially wanted me to study law, so I spent two years writing Jamb for admission in unical. Despite making the cut off marks, I was denied admission. I spent a further two and a half years bouncing from house to diff schools as my parents were also going through a difficult path financially at the time. One thing i always did in the four years i spent seeking admission was to always write jamb, because I didn't see not getting a degree as an option. And when i finally got my admission in 2017, i wasn't going to joke around.”

Throughout these trials, Charles’s faith in God and belief in his destiny remained unshaken. He viewed his university education not merely as a step towards a degree but as a passionate pursuit of knowledge.

Numerous Opportunities

Opportunities that have come Charles’s way as a result of his academic achievements are numerous. A significant highlight was winning 250,000 Naira in a business plan competition during his NYSC camp.

His advice to younger students is clear: discover your passion early “regardless of the academic discipline and work towards it, this makes the academic journey alot easier, even up to the university level and beyond.”

