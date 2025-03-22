A Nigerian girl, currently in her third year of junior secondary school (JSS 3), has proudly flaunted her impressive mathematics examination result

A young Nigerian student's outstanding mathematics examination result has earned her praises on social media.

The student, a third-year junior secondary school pupil, flaunted her impressive score, which confirmed her exceptional mathematical prowess.

JSS 3 student scores 59 over 60 in mathematics

Ben Oyedele Heritage, as identified on Facebook, shared a photo of her examination sheet, which revealed an amazing total score.

According to the student, her mathematics teacher had presented her with the result, causing her to express pride in her achievement.

Her humility however shone through in her caption, as she modestly described her performance as "not really bad."

In her words:

"My maths teacher showed me my result in today's exam. Not really bad though."

The result sheet revealed that she had 29 marks in the objective session and 30 marks in theory, summing up to 59 marks in total.

Her result sparked an outpouring of admiration from social media users, who lavished praise upon her in the comments section.

According to netizens, the score confirmed her dedication and hard work, and many were eager to acknowledge her accomplishment.

Reactions trail result sheet of JSS 3 student

Facebook users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

David Shalzip said:

"I hope this your performance is applicable to other subject and not only mathematics. Congrats."

Benjamin Bameyi wrote:

"Congratulations, dear. You are doing great work. I never knew you are in junior secondary school."

Cajetan Ikechukwu wrote:

"I wonder what that teacher will be teaching you. Please just do well to be respecting him/her. Congratulations great one."

Billy Mark said:

"Great. But remember this is Nigeria oooooooh Tinubuuuuu."

Adenike Adeolu wrote:

"Pls what question is in that number 30? How come she got it wrong?"

Affey Ibrahim said:

"Congratulations! What a calling performance to those who thinks maths is a problem. Well-done."

Judas Ukeme said:

"Hmm I don't even know what to say. This one off me. Keep going higher and higher."

Bernard Mensah said:

"Awesome!Congratulations!! My girl Heritage Ben keep good in the other subjects too. Daddy will be proud of you."

Olawuyi Seun reacted:

"Keep the good work going even though this is not look like JSS1 questions, one of their topics is plane shapes but not up to this level (concentric circle)."

Umaru Discie said:

"This life is not balanced. My math teacher has her own math teacher! Keep it up, I'm proud of your hard work."

Alhassan added:

"Wow. Excellent. Keep it up. Do not write in the margins. Don't even write the question number in the margin. Also remember that, our system is JHS not JSS."

