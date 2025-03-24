Astrophysicist Olamilekan Ogunrinde has reacted to the claim that mathematics can prove the existence of God

He told Legit.ng that math is built on logic and assumptions, not empirical truths, limiting its power to prove metaphysical concepts

Citing Gödel and Fine-Tuning arguments, Ogunrinde said such theories support beliefs, not definitive proof of a divine being

A Nigerian astrophysicist and expert in theoretical and mathematical physics, Olamilekan Ogunrinde, has weighed in on the claim that mathematics can prove the existence of God.

Nigerian astrophysicist Ogunrinde breaks down the limits of logic in divine arguments. Photo credit: Alengo, John M Lund Photography Inc

Source: Getty Images

A Harvard University astrophysicist, Dr Willie Soon, had claimed that a new mathematical formula could prove the existence of God, prompting Nigerian astrophysicist Ogunrinde to respond, explaining why mathematics cannot serve as absolute proof of a divine being.

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, Olamilekan Ogunrinde explained that mathematics operates within a structured system, adding that its conclusions are based on assumptions rather than absolute empirical truths.

As he put it:

“Mathematics is a formal system of logic, built on axioms and definitions. It describes relationships, patterns, and structures, often in ways that align with physical reality. However, it does not generate empirical truths on its own, it requires assumptions."

He stressed that science and mathematics are confined to observable and measurable phenomena, which makes it difficult to apply them as definitive proof of God's existence.

“Science and mathematics operate within the framework of observable and measurable phenomena. God, as conceived in many religious traditions, is often described as transcendent, beyond space, time, and physical measurement. This makes it difficult to subject divine existence to mathematical proof in the same way one proves a theorem in geometry or physics,” Ogunrinde stated.

Previous mathematical arguments for God

The physicist acknowledged that mathematical logic has been used to support arguments for God's existence, citing previous attempts such as Gödel’s Ontological Proof, the Fine-Tuning Argument, and Bayesian Probability applied to theological claims. However, he emphasised that these arguments offer rational support for belief rather than conclusive proof.

A critical analysis on why metaphysical questions go beyond scientific and mathematical reasoning. Photo credit: hh5800

Source: Getty Images

Ogunrinde also mentioned a fundamental limitation within mathematics itself, referencing Gödel’s Incompleteness Theorems to illustrate why applying mathematical proof to metaphysical concepts is problematic.

“Even within mathematics, certain truths cannot be proven within a given system. If mathematics has limits within its own domain, how much more so when applied to metaphysical questions?” he remarked.

Summing up his position, he stated that mathematics is a powerful analytical tool, but whether it can prove or disprove God’s existence remains a debate.

“Mathematics is a powerful tool for understanding the structure of reality, but whether it can definitively prove or disprove God’s existence is a matter of philosophical and theological debate,” he disclosed.

Harvard scientist links God to math

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Dr. Willie Soon, a Harvard astrophysicist, claimed he developed a mathematical formula that could prove the existence of God, suggesting the universe’s fine-tuning points to higher intelligence.

Soon’s formula is rooted in the fine-tuning argument, which suggests the universe’s structure is too precise to be accidental. He believes these calculations could indicate a higher power orchestrating physical laws to support life and order.

Inspired by physicist Paul Dirac and philosophical arguments like the Ontological and First Cause theories, Soon’s theory is being tested by experts.

