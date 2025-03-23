Mr. George Badejo-Adegbenga’s passion for financial literacy advocacy is deeply rooted in his upbringing.

As a child, he witnessed firsthand how a lack of financial knowledge led to missed opportunities and economic struggles for many families, including his own.

As he advanced in his career, working with both businesses and individuals, he noticed a recurring pattern—financial instability often stemmed from a lack of basic money management skills.

This realization fueled his commitment to breaking the cycle by educating people, particularly children, on financial principles from an early age.

In this exclusive interview with Legit.ng, he discusses how writing The Coin Quest became his way of simplifying financial concepts and fostering strong money habits in the next generation.

George Badejo-Adegbenga said that The Coin Quest was written to demonstrate that financial freedom is within everyone's reach.

Badejo-Adegbenga said that financial literacy is a powerful tool against systemic poverty. He said that when individuals understand how to budget, save, and invest, they can break free from the cycle of living paycheck to paycheck.

He said:

"On a larger scale, equipping communities with financial skills creates ripple effects—stimulating local economies, improving credit access, and fostering entrepreneurship. Financial literacy also empowers people to demand fair financial services and hold institutions accountable, contributing to a more equitable economic system."

Misconceptions about financial literacy

Badejo-Adegbenga said that in this part of the world, a lot of people have developed a few misconceptions about personal finance and financial literacy. These misconceptions have further deterred many from actually achieving their potential.

He said:

"One major misconception is that financial literacy is only for the wealthy. In reality, it’s most crucial for those with limited resources. Another myth is that saving requires significant income—while income matters, the habit of saving, no matter how small, is what counts. Lastly, many people believe that financial success is about luck rather than discipline and informed decision-making."

The Coin Quest

He explained that his book, The Coin Quest, was written to challenge common misconceptions about money and demonstrate that financial freedom is within everyone's reach.

Designed as a journey of discovery and learning for children, The Coin Quest follows relatable characters on an adventure to uncover the secrets of money management.

Through an engaging narrative, each chapter delivers a practical financial lesson—covering topics like saving, investing, and responsible sharing—making complex concepts easy to understand and apply.

He said:

"My goal is to make financial literacy fun, memorable, and easy to understand, even for young readers."

He said that there are critical financial literacy skills that every child and adult should learn in order to prepare for financial independence.

Some of these skills include budgeting, saving, and distinguishing needs from wants. In addition, understanding the power of compound interest, the basics of credit and debt, and the importance of setting financial goals are essential.

He said:

"For children, it’s important to learn the value of delayed gratification and smart decision-making early on, as these habits will shape their financial future."

Challenges to financial literacy

As he works to promote financial literacy, Badejo-Adegbenga faces several challenges, particularly in low-income communities.

According to him, the biggest hurdle is changing people's mindset. Many in these areas believe that financial education is irrelevant if they don’t have much money.

Overcoming these challenges, he explained, requires building trust, delivering impactful lessons through relatable content, and using practical examples to show that financial literacy benefits everyone, regardless of their income level.

He said:

"Overcoming this requires relatable content and practical examples, showing how even small steps can lead to significant improvements. Partnering with local leaders, schools, and financial organizations like Money in Minutes has been instrumental in building trust and delivering impactful programs."

Badejo-Adegbenga advises governments to embed financial literacy in education and promote inclusion through simplified banking.

The role of schools, families, communities

Badejo-Adegbenga believes that schools, families and communities can play important roles in better driving financial literacy conversations.

He said:

"Schools can integrate financial literacy into the curriculum, teaching children about money management alongside math and other subjects. Families play a crucial role by modeling good financial behavior and involving children in conversations about money.

"Communities can support by organizing workshops, creating resource hubs, and encouraging a culture of saving and financial planning. Collaboration among these groups amplifies the impact."

Badejo-Adegbenga advises governments to embed financial literacy in education and promote inclusion through simplified banking. He said nonprofits can raise awareness and provide resources, while financial institutions invest in education and offer fair financial products.

In conclusion, he noted that cross-sector collaboration, including initiatives like Money in Minutes, better known as MIM Finance, is essential to making financial literacy accessible to all.

