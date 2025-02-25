The management of Wigwe University, located at Isiokpo in Ikwere local government area of Rivers state has made two important appointments

Wigwe University appointed Honourable Justice Amina Adamu Augie as the Pro-Chancellor and Prof. Marwan Al-Akaidi as the vice-chancellor

The Chairman, Board of Trustees, Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, shared impressive profiles of Hon Augie and Prof Al-Akaidi

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Rivers state - Wigwe University located at Isiokpo in the Ikwere local government area of Rivers state has announced the appointment of Honourable Justice Amina Adamu Augie as the Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of the Governing Council.

The private university also appointed Prof. Marwan Al-Akaidi as the institution’s Vice-Chancellor.

Wigwe University appoints Honourable Justice Amina Adamu Augie as the Pro-Chancellor and Prof. Marwan Al-Akaidi as the Vice-Chancellor. Photo credit: Wigwe University

Source: Instagram

The Chairman, the Board of Trustees, Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, said the appointments underscore the institution’s commitment to academic excellence, leadership, and innovation.

Professor Ajogwu made this known in a statement signed on Thursday, February 19, 2025, and made available to Legit.ng.

He explained that Honourable Augie will succeed Professor Julius Okojie, OON, the former Pro-Chancellor of the University.

Meanwhile, Professor Al-Akaidi is now the substantive Vice-Chancellor after serving in an acting role.

He added that Al-Akaidi also served as the Dean of the College of Science and Computing and Deputy Vice-Chancellor responsible for research and innovation.

Ajogwu said Al-Akaidi’s appointment marks a new chapter in Wigwe University’s journey to fostering a culture of academic rigor, scientific discovery, and entrepreneurial spirit.

According to the statement, Honourable Augie was appointed as a Justice of the Supreme Court, making her the sixth female Supreme Court Justice out of 104 Supreme Court Justices in Nigeria.

She is esteemed for her unwavering integrity, insightful judgments, and commitment to justice.

The Board noted that her exceptional leadership, integrity, and wealth of experience will be invaluable in guiding the University toward its strategic goals and upholding its core values of excellence, innovation, and service.

Professor Al-Akaidi obtained a BSc and a Master of Science degree in Digital Communications Systems from Loughborough University (UK) and subsequently earned his doctorate from the same institution, specialising in Optical and Communications Engineering in 1988.

The erudite scholar has authored over 300 publications in prestigious international journals and conferences, served as Chief Editor for over 7 international journals, and held editorial roles in more than 40 international conferences. He has also occupied various positions in the UK and the MENA region, including Head of the School of Engineering & Technology, Dean of Computing, Vice President, and Provost.

Source: Legit.ng