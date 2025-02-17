A young prodigy graduated from ALX Software Engineering before turning 16, earning over 30 certifications in software engineering, AI, and machine learning

Initially aiming to pursue medicine but hindered by age restrictions, she pivoted to tech, gaining valuable skills and working on innovative projects

Now, she dreams of merging AI with medicine to solve complex healthcare challenges and plans to pursue international education to achieve this vision

Brilliant and talented teenager Zainab wanted, like many other kids in Nigeria, to become a doctor - one of the lucrative and respected professions in the country where unemployment after graduation is mostly a non-issue. However, she was let down by the government's age restriction placed on higher institution education.

Zainab explained that her father has been crucial to her personal development career-wise.

Constrained, she opted for the blooming tech world, an industry that has recently been rapidly gaining a lot of heat. She explained her journey in this interview with The Nation.

Congratulations on your graduation from ALX Software Engineering! How does it feel to achieve this milestone at such a young age?

Thank you! It feels incredible. When I began this journey, I never thought I would graduate in software engineering before turning 16. My initial dream was to pursue medicine, but circumstances led me to delve into software engineering. Now, I see it as a fortunate turn of events. I’ve had the chance to learn from esteemed experts globally, earning over 30 certifications in software engineering, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. This journey has expanded my horizons and inspired me to merge AI with medicine to tackle real-world healthcare issues.

You finished secondary school at just 12 years old, which is impressive. How did that happen?

I was fortunate to have an accelerated education, which enabled me to complete secondary school early. I’ve always had a strong passion for learning, especially in subjects like Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. I took the JAMB exam in 2023 and scored 262, feeling confident about my chances of studying medicine. However, I was devastated to learn that I couldn’t gain admission due to Nigeria’s 16-year minimum age requirement for university enrollment.

That must have been difficult. How did you handle that setback?

It was really tough because becoming a medical doctor has been my dream since I was a child. My father always called me “Doctor Zainab” and encouraged me to pursue a career in medicine, believing that there weren’t enough Muslim female doctors in our hospitals. When I found out I had to wait four years before I could start university, I felt completely lost.

But then my father suggested I look into software engineering while I waited. Initially, I wasn’t interested at all, but he explained how artificial intelligence is changing the field of medicine. He convinced me that if I could merge AI with medicine, I could help tackle some of the complex challenges in healthcare. That idea really resonated with me, and I decided to give it a shot.

You have earned over 30 certifications in software engineering, AI, and machine learning. Can you tell us more about your learning journey?

Of course! One of the most exciting parts of my journey has been learning from renowned experts around the world. My educational experience includes:

• ALX Software Engineering Program – Focused on front-end development.

• Techvinson Academy – Concentrated on back-end software engineering.

• KemonAI – Specialized in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

• Udemy, RITA Africa, SheCodes, and GreatLearning – Completed various courses in AI, machine learning, web development, and other tech-related fields.

Through these platforms, I’ve established a strong foundation in programming languages such as C, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Java, and Python. I’ve also gained skills in frameworks and libraries like React and Bootstrap. My expertise extends to development tools like Git and GitHub, as well as preprocessor technologies like SASS. The variety of teaching methods and advanced topics I’ve encountered have helped me grow into a well-rounded software developer.

That’s impressive! What kind of projects have you worked on so far?

I’ve worked on several projects to put my skills into practice, including:

A Quote Generator – It creates random inspirational quotes.

E-commerce website. Online store to sell and buy products

Real Estate Company App. For real estate companies

A Poem Generator – This one uses AI to craft poetry.

Chatbots for Schools and Law Firms – These automate communication for various institutions.

Web and Mobile Applications – I developed these using modern technologies like React and Python.

These projects have provided me with valuable hands-on experience in problem-solving and innovation, which has prepared me for more significant challenges in the field.

Even with all these accomplishments in software engineering, you still want to study medicine. How do you plan to merge both fields?

Absolutely, my passion for medicine remains strong. However, I now envision a broader perspective—I don’t just want to be a doctor; I aspire to be a doctor who incorporates AI into the medical field. AI is already making significant strides in healthcare, from diagnosing diseases to enabling robotic surgeries and advancing medical research. My aim is to specialize in an area that leverages AI for medical innovations.

Currently, I’m exploring courses that blend AI with medicine. Unfortunately, I haven’t come across any programs in Nigeria that offer this combination. That’s why I’m considering international universities where I can study either Artificial Intelligence or a program that merges AI with medicine. If any university can offer me a spot, I would be thrilled to accept it.

You’re currently 14. Are you planning to wait until you turn 16 to apply for a university in Nigeria, or do you have other plans?

I still have two years until I turn 16, so I don’t want to just sit around. I’m eager to keep learning about AI and medicine. During this time, I plan to dive into more research, work on advanced projects, and look for scholarship opportunities abroad. If I get an offer from an international university, I would definitely accept it because I want to pursue both programming and medicine. My goal is to find a course that lets me combine these two passions.

You’re also pursuing an ND program at Transformation College of Business and Technology. How do you manage to balance all these commitments?

It really comes down to effective time management and having discipline. I make sure to organize my schedule thoughtfully and establish clear priorities. Some days can be quite tough, but I keep my motivation high because I have specific goals in mind. Having a solid support system, especially from my family, has been incredibly helpful.

Looking back, do you think not getting into university at 12 was actually a blessing in disguise?

Absolutely! Initially, it felt like a major setback, but now I view it differently. If I had jumped straight into medicine, I might never have explored software engineering and AI. Now, I have a unique perspective—I understand both the medical field and technology. This combination will enable me to make a meaningful impact in healthcare that goes beyond traditional practices. I truly believe everything happens for a reason, and my journey is preparing me for something greater.

Finally, what advice do you have for young people facing unexpected challenges in their career paths?

My advice is straightforward: Don’t view setbacks as failures. Instead, think of them as opportunities for redirection. If things don’t go as planned, keep your spirits up. Look for other possibilities and continue to learn. Often, the path you didn’t expect can lead to the greatest rewards. Stay curious, embrace new knowledge, and always hold on to your dreams.

Thank you, Zainab! Your story is incredibly inspiring. We can’t wait to see the amazing things you will achieve.

Thank you! I’m really looking forward to the future and am eager to make a difference.

