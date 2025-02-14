In the spirit of love and generosity that defines this Valentine’s season, OPay is spreading more than just affection, it is transforming lives through the power of education. For many students at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, the OPay N1.2 billion 10-year scholarship initiative, is more than just financial aid; it is a beacon of hope, a reminder that they are seen, valued, and supported. Beyond the numbers, this initiative tells real stories, stories of resilience, renewed dreams, and unexpected kindness.

One of such stories is that of Rashida Yakubu, a 26-year-old 400-level student of Business Administration, whose life took a difficult turn when her father’s accident left her family struggling emotionally and financially.

According to Rashida, her father used to be fully responsible for her care in school and even stopped her from running businesses so that she could solely focus on her studies. However, all of that changed when he had an accident in August 2023, and his finances took a big hit.

For the first time, Rashida was faced with financial difficulties in school and even found it extremely difficult to pay her fees. The 26-year-old student started considering working as a research assistant when she saw an advert for students who wanted to work while studying. They were required to have a certain GPA and she applied, not knowing that it was for OPay’s scholarship initiative.

Today, thanks to the OPay Scholarship, Rashida stands with confidence, secure in the knowledge that she can continue her education without fear. Her journey, like that of many others, is a testament to the profound impact of love in action, the kind of love that changes lives. The 400-level Business Administration student admitted that she used to be one of those who wondered about parents who sent their wards to school without adequate preparations to take care of their needs, but her experience after her father’s illness made her realise what life is about.

“I never thought I could experience it, when my troubles came, it was a phase of showing me what life is all about, not everyone has everything, people need help because even getting 100 naira at the time meant a lot for me, there was no gift too small or too big at the time. Opay’s scholarship made me know that help can come from anywhere and I can also be of help to others”, she said.

Another of Opay’s scholarship beneficiaries, Bashir Shehu, a 400-level student of Medicine at ABU, was close to dropping out from school after struggling to cope with his school fees.

According to the 28-year-old, he tried for many years to gain admission to study Medicine and when he eventually did, his father had to sell off his farms to sponsor his education. However, it was not enough. As Bashir continued to progress from one level to the other, he was faced with the daunting realization that he might not be able to complete his studies due to the expensive study materials he needed for his course.

However, hope came when he got a call from his university’s managerial office and was told about getting OPay’s scholarship. Bashir was filled with so much joy, seeing as his dream of becoming a doctor was coming to fruition.

According to the scholarship beneficiary, he is the only one from his family to get a university education and OPay’s scholarship highlighted the importance of family’s love and brotherhood because his colleagues in school served as his support system in his times of despair.

In his words:

“If not for my parents I wouldn't have been where I am. If I had lost any of them, I would have had to drop out. I also appreciate the brotherhood in medical school, because they stood for me in times of hardship, I can't even explain what I went through.”

For Favour Fache, another beneficiary of OPay’s scholarship, giving support in any form is the greatest expression of love.

The 300-level student had her dream of becoming a tech guru validated after she received the scholarship. According to her, her brother was sponsoring her education but could not get her a laptop.

However, after Opay’s show of love to ABU students through their scholarship initiative, she was able to get herself a laptop and make her Metachronic Engineering course of study easier to manage.

Favour said:

“I am into machine learning and I have been trying to learn without a PC. Now, I can continue my tech journey. That's the greatest impact Opay’s scholarship has had in my life and it has contributed to my career. I believe that support in any form at all is the greatest expression of love, and this Opay scholarship was a much needed financial support for all of us.”

For Ajadi Olatunde, a 300-level English and Literary Studies student, he started working as a computer operator to raise money for his schooling after his father could no longer support him due to his retirement.

The 26-year-old student’s retired dad was already toying with the idea of taking a loan when his son, Olatunde, got a call from ABU’s Guidance and Counselling office, informing him of being one of the beneficiaries of OPay’s scholarship initiative.

The news was met with great joy for the English and Literary Studies’ student and his father, as they were extremely grateful to have their lives transformed by OPay’s N1.2 billion 10-year scholarship initiative.

OPay is not only dedicated to providing seamless payment services to customers, they are also out to make lasting impact and change lives. A giving society is a thriving one and what better way to show love this Valentine season than to make people’s frowns turn to smiles? For the OPay’s scholarship beneficiaries, love to them is support, rendering help, parents’ unbridled sacrifices, unexpected kindness and having someone take away your worries and nudge you towards your goals.

