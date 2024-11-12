Abia state government has declared free and compulsory education for all children in the southeast state

The free education will run from primary one to Junior Secondary School three in all public schools

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, said the government would prosecute defaulting parents, and guardians who flouted the new policy

Umuahia, Abia state - Governor Alex Otti-led Abia state government has declared free and compulsory education for all children in the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, will commence by January 2025 and it’s for all students irrespective of their state of origin.

Kanu said free education will run from primary one to Junior Secondary School three in all public schools.

According to Vanguard, Kanu stated this while briefing newsmen after the State Executive Council meeting.

He said the government would prosecute defaulting parents, and guardians who flouted the new policy.

“In line with the Abia Child’s Rights Law 2006, it’s now an offence for parents not to send their children or wards to school because the Government has made education free and compulsory,”

Kanu said the free education policy is according to Governor Otti-led administration’s quest to deliver quality and affordable education to the state.

The commissioner said there is no change of plan on the proposed relocation of the Law Faculty of the Abia State University (ABSU) back to Uturu main campus from Umuahia.

He explained that the decision to relocate the law faculty was taken in the overall public interest.

Governor Otti Sacks ABSU VC, other principal officers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Vice-Chancellor of the Abia State University (ABSU) Uturu, Onyemachi Ogbulu, was removed from his position.

Governor Alex Otti-led Abia state government has appointed Professor Ndukwe Okeudo as the new vice-chancellor of the state-owned university.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Okey Kanu, mentioned the names of the other principal officers who were appointed during the State Executive Council meeting.

