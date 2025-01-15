The Department of Mass Communication at the University of Lagos has made history by producing 18 all-female first-class graduates for the 2023/2024 academic session

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) Department of Mass Communication has made history by producing 18 all-female first-class graduates for the 2023/2024 academic session.

The remarkable achievement was announced during the award of first degree honors at the 55th Convocation ceremony on Tuesday.

In total, 16,590 students will be conferred with first degrees and diplomas over the three-day event.

A breakdown of the figures shows that 9,865 students will receive first degrees and diplomas, while 6,659 will be awarded postgraduate degrees, and 66 students will graduate from the UNILAG Business School (ULBS).

The history-making mass communication students are Feranmi Abiola, Ahuruele Akani, Oyindamola Arikawe, Ifedayo Ayilaran, Demiladeogo Bankole, Olaide Bankole, Eniola Daramola, Faith Enang, Temiloluwa Igbinlade, Joy Imanah, Ifeoma Iwelunmor, and Chelsea Jegede. Also on the list are Opeyemi Kareem, Eunice Obidi, Frances Odogu, Mofesola Olanrewaju, Funmilola Onabanjo, and Peace Onuoha.

The university praised these students for their hard work, dedication, and resilience in achieving academic excellence.

Narrating their experiences, some students highlighted the challenges they faced in balancing academics with other commitments.

Ms. Peace Onuoha, one of the graduates, initially wanted to study law but found motivation in promising herself a first-class degree in Mass Communication.

"Despite facing intense pressure and balancing multiple jobs and projects, I managed to excel academically and even landed an internship at a multinational company," she said.

Ms. Temiloluwa Igbinlade, another graduate, spoke about the difficult transition from secondary school to university and the challenge of balancing various commitments. She credited her faith and determination for overcoming these obstacles.

Ms. Eunice Obidi emphasized the importance of discipline and prioritization in achieving academic success. She attributed her outstanding performance to strong focus and effective time management.

Other notable achievements at the convocation included Christian Uwagwu, the best graduating student in the Faculty of Education with a CGPA of 4.78, and Ibrahim Sefiu, the best student in the Faculty of Social Sciences with a CGPA of 4.82.

Vice Chancellor of UNILAG, Folasade Ogunsola, highlighted the university’s groundbreaking achievements in innovation, infrastructure, and academic excellence.

She mentioned the domiciliation of the MED-AFRICA GMP Laboratory within the Faculty of Pharmacy, a $450,000 state-of-the-art facility facilitating groundbreaking research on HIV prevention.

Mrs. Ogunsola also spoke on the inauguration of the African Centre of Excellence for Drug Research, Herbal Medicine Development and Regulatory Science (ACEDHARS), funded by the World Bank, dedicated to developing indigenous plants for medical applications.

Additionally, she highlighted the launch of the Green Air Initiative, which includes the introduction of eight electric buses to transport students and staff around campus.

Significant donations, such as Tunde Fanimokun’s N14.5 billion pledge for hostels and research centers, along with projects from the Lagos State Government, will contribute to the transformation of the university.

UNILAG Nigeria

The University of Lagos (UNILAG), established in 1962, is one of Nigeria's foremost higher education institutions, known for its commitment to academic excellence and innovation.

Located in Akoka, Yaba, Lagos, UNILAG offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various fields, including arts, sciences, engineering, social sciences, and medical sciences.

The university has a strong reputation for its research contributions and is dedicated to providing quality education and fostering the development of its students to meet global standards.

