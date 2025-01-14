At 25, Ige Qudus Ishola, a University of Lagos graduate with a CGPA of 4.59/5.00 in Microbiology, has shown remarkable resilience in overcoming financial challenges

At 25, Ige Qudus Ishola, a fresh graduate from the University of Lagos, bags first class with a CGPA of 4.59/5.00 in Microbiology.

Ige not only excelled in his studies but also honed his skills as a graphic designer while learning new ones.

Academic Excellence

The UNILAG graduate’s path to academic excellence was paved with numerous challenges, he told Legit.ng in an interview:

“Right from the beginning, I didn't have any support to further my education. I would take different jobs just to save money. There was even a time I become a bus conductor (2017-2018). I was earning N1,500 - N2,000 per day, depending on the daily income. I was able to save up to 300-400k as at that time. I was even told to buy a bus and give it out on hire-purchase. But I wasn't exposed streetwise and besides it was my education that was paramount to me.”

Despite a disappointing 3.65 GPA in his first semester, he bounced back with back-to-back first-class semester GPAs from his 100-level second semester until graduation.

Reflecting on His Journey

Beyond academics, Ige acquired essential skills in graphic design and printing, which he learned after his WAEC in 2016. Reflecting on his journey, he wished he had chosen a more professional course, but remains grateful for the knowledge and wisdom he gained.

Looking ahead, the first class graduate aims to further his studies through a Master's or direct PhD program and seeks scholarship opportunities to widen his knowledge, particularly in his final year project.

He aspires to achieve financial stability, either through a lucrative job or as a business owner, with the ultimate goal of becoming a better version of himself every day.

Finally, Ige advised students to have a purpose, be ambitious, and to face challenges head-on with determination and resilience.

