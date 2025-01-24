Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ibadan, Oyo state - A teacher, Adebayo Osayemi, has been sentenced to two years imprisonment for stealing his employer’s phone and money, totalling N237,000 in Ibadan, Oyo state.

A Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting at Mapo in Ibadan, the state capital delivered the judgement.

The court jails the teacher without any option of fine.

Osayemi stole the items on Monday, January 13, at Montessori Gofas Nursery and Primary School in Ibadan.

The school is located at No.3, Church St., Behind Fagbemi filling station, Orita-Challenge, Ibadan.

As reported by Vanguard, the Police prosecution, Inspector Oluseye Akinola, told the court that Osayemi went into the office of Funmilayo Adesinmi, the complainant and school proprietress after he had carefully monitored her movement.

According to the prosecutor, Adesinmi briefly left her office to buy foodstuff from a nearby market when the teacher stole the items.

Adesinmi told the police investigator that she left three children behind in the school when the convict entered the office.

The proprietress’ daughter saw Osayemi enter the office after which they discovered that that €20, equivalent to N35,000, and a Techno Smart 4 phone Adesinmi left on her desk, valued at N95,000, were missing.

The prosecutor said the teacher transferred N82,000 and N25,000 from Adesinmi’s Money Point and First bank accounts to his Opay and UBA accounts, respectively before he was arrested.

Akinola said Osayemi’s offence contravened the provision of Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Vol. II Law of Oyo state 2000.

Delivering judgement, the Magistrate, Mrs. O.O. Latunji, sentenced the teacher to two years imprisonment.

Lunji explained that Osayemi was convicted and sentenced based on evidence tendered against him by the police as well as his guilty plea.

“Osayemi is hereby, sentenced to two years imprisonment with hard labour, without any option of fine.”

