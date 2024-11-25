As part of its Customer Service Week activities, JAMB engaged prospective 2025 UTME and DE candidates across Nigeria

Outreach sessions were held in key states, including FCT, Lagos, Jigawa, Ebonyi, Ondo, Adamawa, and Katsina, targeting SS II and SS III students

JAMB educated students on avoiding common registration errors, data correction procedures, and O’level result uploads to ensure seamless registration and exam preparation

As part of the activities marking the second edition of the JAMB Servicom Customer Service Week, celebrated from November 11 to November 13, 2024, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it is actively engaging prospective candidates for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and direct entry (DE) registrations.

Legit.ng reports that the International Customer Service Week — typically observed in the first week of October — took place this year from October 6 to October 10, 2024, under the theme “Above and Beyond.”

JAMB sensitizes prospective students in Katsina, Abuja, others

In its outreach efforts, JAMB representatives met with prospective UTME candidates across Nigeria to provide essential information on what is expected of them before, during, and after the registration process for the 2025 edition of the examination.

Outreach activities were conducted in the federal capital territory (FCT), Lagos, Jigawa, Ebonyi, Ondo, Adamawa, and Katsina states, targeting secondary school students in SS II and III.

Per JAMB’s bulletin released on Monday, November 25, the focus was on educating the young Nigerians about common pitfalls during registration, data correction processes, and O'level result uploads.

The prominent education agency stated that through its initiatives, it is committed to ensuring that UTME candidates are well-informed and prepared for the upcoming registration and examination processes.

UTME 2025: JAMB gives instruction to CBT owners

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said all Computer Based Test (CBT) centres are required to conduct their Autobot/Autotest between Monday, November 25 and Sunday, December 1, 2024.

This is in preparation for the subsequent physical visit from JAMB's accreditation team.

According to JAMB’s latest bulletin released on Monday, November 25, no centre will be considered for accreditation after the deadline of December 1, 2024, for the Autobot and Autotest.

