In preparation for the 2025 centre accreditation physical exercise, JAMB has issued a series of guidelines

All prospective CBT centres interested in participating in the accreditation exercise are encouraged to visit JAMB CBT centre requirements to familiarise themselves with the requirements for establishing a JAMB-approved CBT centre

Garki, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said all Computer Based Test (CBT) centres are required to conduct their Autobot/Autotest between Monday, November 25 and Sunday, December 1, 2024.

This is in preparation for the subsequent physical visit from JAMB's accreditation team.

Already, JAMB has commenced the accreditation of centres for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

According to JAMB’s latest bulletin released on Monday, November 25, no centre will be considered for accreditation after the deadline of December 1, 2024, for the Autobot and Autotest.

JAMB said:

“This notice is directed at both new and previously registered centres, which are urged to take immediate action.”

JAMB emphasised that the Autobot/Autotest is mandatory, adding that only centres that successfully complete this test and meet the necessary criteria will qualify for a physical visit from its accreditation team.

The examination board explained:

“Eligible centres will receive notification regarding the date for the physical accreditation exercise scheduled for December 2024, following the completion of the Autobot/Autotest."

Furthermore, the agency stated that it is crucial to understand that any centre that does not achieve a satisfactory result on the Autobot/Autotest by the specified date will not be revisited.

It said:

“Only centres that meet the outlined requirements will be approved and listed by the Board for the 2025 registration and UTME.”

JAMB 2025: What new CBT centres should do

Following this update, new centres are expected to notify JAMB in writing of their readiness to participate in the 2025 UTME accreditation exercise.

New centres are also instructed to submit a formal application to Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the registrar of JAMB, through the zonal director or state coordinator in their respective states.

According to JAMB, this will enable the creation of accounts for them on JAMB's Centre Management System (CMS) portal for registration. For existing centres, they are expected to proceed to register on the CMS portal to formally express their interest in the accreditation exercise.

