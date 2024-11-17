JAMB has begun accrediting centres for the 2025 UTME, starting with new and existing Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres

All centres must pass a mandatory Autobot/Autotest before qualifying for a physical accreditation visit scheduled for December 2024

Centres that meet JAMB's requirements will be approved for the 2025 UTME registration and examination

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially commenced the accreditation process for centres to participate in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This marks the initial phase of preparations for the annual examination, which facilitates the placement of candidates into tertiary institutions.

The Board announced the development in a press statement issued on Sunday by its spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin.

According to the statement, new Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres interested in participating must first review the requirements outlined on JAMB’s official website. Dr. Benjamin encouraged these centres to notify the Board of their intentions in writing, addressing the notification to the Registrar of JAMB through the Zonal Director or State Coordinator in their respective states. He stressed the importance of adhering to these preliminary steps to ensure compliance with the Board’s standards.

For centres that successfully participated in the 2024 UTME without issues, the process is more streamlined. Such centres are required to register their interest through JAMB's Centre Management System (CMS) Portal. Meanwhile, new centres will have accounts created for them on the CMS Portal by Zonal and State Offices to facilitate their registration and subsequent accreditation steps.

An essential requirement for all participating centres is the completion of the mandatory Autobot/Autotest. This test ensures the centres meet technical and operational standards before being considered for a physical accreditation visit.

“Only centres that successfully complete this test and meet the necessary criteria will be eligible for a physical visit,” the statement read.

The physical accreditation exercise is scheduled for December 2024, but only centres that pass the Autobot/Autotest will be notified of their accreditation dates. Centres that fail to meet the requirements will not be revisited, underscoring JAMB's commitment to maintaining high standards for the examination process.

Approved centres will be integrated into the 2025 UTME registration and examination exercise upon meeting all stipulated criteria.

