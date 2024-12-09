2025 UTME: JAMB denies reports of sale of application documents

JAMB on Monday, December 9, 2024, said no date has been fixed for the commencement of sales of the application documents for its 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

Legit.ng reports that JAMB was reacting to reports that the board had already commenced the sales of forms for the 2025 application

JAMB distanced itself from such reports, warning that it was totally false, misleading and malicious

Garki, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said the sales of application documents for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) have not yet commenced.

Ahead of JAMB 2025, the examination body told Nigerians in its weekly bulletin published on Monday, December 9, that they should disregard any announcements on social media claiming that the sales of these application documents have begun.

UTME: Is JAMB 2025 form out?

JAMB said:

"While the board is in the final stages of preparation, the process has not officially started.

"As part of these preparations, the board has completed the closure of the centers autobot/autotest, which means that fresh applications for centers to be used in the 2025 exercise have been closed since December 1, 2024.

"The board is now finalising the second phase of accreditation, after which the registration exercise will commence."

Candidates interested in registering for the UTME 2025 are encouraged to prepare their details in advance, ensuring that their names and dates are accurately verified to avoid any discrepancies in their records.

