Principal Lecturers in Nigerian Polytechnics Get 3-Year Deadline to Obtain PhD as FG Gives Approval
- The National Board for Technical Education has mandated that principal lecturers in polytechnics must obtain doctorate degrees within three years
- This directive, part of the newly approved scheme of service, aims to enhance educational staff qualifications
- NBTE Executive Secretary, Prof. Idris Bugaje, emphasized the importance of compliance and announced the establishment of a Continuous Capture Centre for ongoing data validation
The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has issued a directive requiring principal lecturers in polytechnics to obtain doctorate degrees within three years.
The mandate is part of the newly approved scheme of service for polytechnics and similar tertiary institutions.
Details of New Scheme
In a circular addressed to Chairmen of Governing Councils, Rectors, Provosts, and heads of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, NBTE Executive Secretary, Prof. Idris Bugaje, outlined the changes
"The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation has approved the Schemes of Service for Polytechnics and Similar Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria and was formally presented to stakeholders on Wednesday, 19th June 2024," Bugaje stated.
Timeline for Compliance
While Chief Lecturers without doctorate degrees can retain their ranks, they are encouraged to pursue their Ph.Ds.
Principal Lecturers, however, have been given a strict three-year timeline to complete their doctorates.
Additionally, a three-year moratorium has been granted for Senior Lecturers and Principal Technologists to acquire NSQ qualifications.
Promotion and Cadre Adjustments
Addressing the issue of skipping in promotions, Bugaje mentioned that the NBTE had sought approval from the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.
"This can therefore be allowed for all cadres since there is litigation on the matter awaiting final resolution," he added.
The circular, which was obtained by PUNCH, also announced the discontinuation of the Instructor cadre, transitioning those in this category laterally to the Lecturer/Technologist cadre.
The highest rank for Technologists will remain at the Technological Officer level.
Clarifications and Compliance
Bugaje confirmed that the required years of experience for appointing Registrars and Bursars would align with those outlined for the Registrars’ cadre.
He assured stakeholders, “The Board shall make clarification on any grey area when the need arises.”
Emphasizing strict adherence, Bugaje stated:
“It is my hope that you would ensure strict compliance and full implementation of the schemes of service.”
Kogi Government Dismisses Polytechnic Lecturers
Previously, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kogi State government announced on Tuesday the dismissal of several lecturers from Kogi State Polytechnic.
The lecturers were accused of harassing students on campus, a serious issue that has plagued the institution.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.