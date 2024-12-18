The National Board for Technical Education has mandated that principal lecturers in polytechnics must obtain doctorate degrees within three years

This directive, part of the newly approved scheme of service, aims to enhance educational staff qualifications

NBTE Executive Secretary, Prof. Idris Bugaje, emphasized the importance of compliance and announced the establishment of a Continuous Capture Centre for ongoing data validation

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has issued a directive requiring principal lecturers in polytechnics to obtain doctorate degrees within three years.

The mandate is part of the newly approved scheme of service for polytechnics and similar tertiary institutions.

Details of New Scheme

In a circular addressed to Chairmen of Governing Councils, Rectors, Provosts, and heads of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, NBTE Executive Secretary, Prof. Idris Bugaje, outlined the changes

"The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation has approved the Schemes of Service for Polytechnics and Similar Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria and was formally presented to stakeholders on Wednesday, 19th June 2024," Bugaje stated.

Timeline for Compliance

While Chief Lecturers without doctorate degrees can retain their ranks, they are encouraged to pursue their Ph.Ds.

Principal Lecturers, however, have been given a strict three-year timeline to complete their doctorates.

Additionally, a three-year moratorium has been granted for Senior Lecturers and Principal Technologists to acquire NSQ qualifications.

Promotion and Cadre Adjustments

Addressing the issue of skipping in promotions, Bugaje mentioned that the NBTE had sought approval from the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

"This can therefore be allowed for all cadres since there is litigation on the matter awaiting final resolution," he added.

The circular, which was obtained by PUNCH, also announced the discontinuation of the Instructor cadre, transitioning those in this category laterally to the Lecturer/Technologist cadre.

The highest rank for Technologists will remain at the Technological Officer level.

Clarifications and Compliance

Bugaje confirmed that the required years of experience for appointing Registrars and Bursars would align with those outlined for the Registrars’ cadre.

He assured stakeholders, “The Board shall make clarification on any grey area when the need arises.”

Emphasizing strict adherence, Bugaje stated:

“It is my hope that you would ensure strict compliance and full implementation of the schemes of service.”

