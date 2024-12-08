Babcock University's Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ademola Tayo, has refuted claims that private universities award First Class honours indiscriminately

He praised the significant role of journalists in influencing policies and called for government support in extending electricity subsidies to private universities

Prof. Tayo also highlighted Babcock University's achievements, including the establishment of new educational centers and ongoing efforts to maintain high academic standards

The Vice-Chancellor of Babcock University, Prof. Ademola Tayo, has dismissed allegations that private universities indiscriminately award First Class honours to graduates without merit.

Speaking during the university’s annual end-of-the-year gathering for journalists nationwide, Prof. Tayo emphasized that any graduate from Babcock University with a First Class degree earned it through hard work and dedication.

Commitment to Academic Excellence

Prof. Tayo highlighted the university’s achievements, stating, “God has been so good to Babcock University. We are eagerly awaiting this year’s Law School results. However, of the 100 students we sent to the Law School last year, 22 graduated with First Class honours. Some even left the university with Second Class Upper degrees but achieved First Class at the Law School.”

He further reinforced:

“This is proof that the public perception of private universities handing out first-class degrees is not true for Babcock University. I know of many Babcock graduates at Oxford, Cambridge, Yale, and Harvard universities excelling with distinctions. Last year, about 12 of our alumni were in one LLM class at a university in Canada. The list of their achievements is endless, and we are determined to maintain these standards, by God’s grace.”

Appreciating Journalistic Contributions

Prof. Tayo also acknowledged the significant role of journalists in shaping society and influencing policies. He praised their advocacy, noting:

“During the debate on whether the minimum age for university admission should be 16 or 18, journalists played a crucial role with various reports and editorials, which eventually led to the government reversing its decision. On the issue of staggering electricity bills paid by higher institutions, you were at the forefront of the discourse, pushing the government to provide relief. Similarly, you have been vocal about the Federal Government’s tax reform policies, which impact all sectors. Your efforts are shaping society for good, and we commend you for your dedication to national progress.”

Call for Government Support

In his address, Prof. Tayo called on the government to extend electricity subsidies to private universities.

He lamented that despite investing in solar-powered streetlights across the campus, Babcock University still spends between N250 million and N300 million monthly on electricity.

This significant expenditure underscores the need for government intervention to support educational institutions.

