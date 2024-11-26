Two first-class graduates, Ayomide Samuel Jekami and Akintan Vivian Oyindamola, share their insights on excelling in WAEC and JAMB exams, emphasising early preparation and consistent study habits

Ayomide recommends practicing with past questions and teaching peers to reinforce understanding, while Vivian underscores the importance of dedicated effort and consistency

Their experiences highlight that investing time and energy in studying can lead to rewarding results

Two recent first-class graduates, Ayomide Samuel Jekami and Akintan Vivian Oyindamola, have shared their insights on how to successfully prepare for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams.

Their advice is aimed at helping current students achieve academic excellence.

WAEC and JAMB preparation tips. Photo credit: Ayomide/Jekanmi/Legit Nigeria

Source: Original

Ayomide Samuel Jekami's Advice

Ayomide Samuel Jekami, a recent graduate of Veritas University with a CGPA of 4.71 in Computer Science, reflected on his preparation for WAEC and JAMB.

He told Legit.ng:

"Looking back, I wish I had started my preparation earlier and practiced more with past questions. My advice to current students is to understand the exam structure, start revision early, try to teach your peers on some topics, and focus on understanding the subjects rather than cramming (let it be the last option)," Ayomide wrote.

Akintan Vivian Oyindamola's Insights

Akintan Vivian Oyindamola, a First Class graduate and Best Graduating Law Student from Elizade University with a CGPA of 4.79, also shared her thoughts.

In her words:

"Honestly, for my WAEC and JAMB exams, I studied, but not as much as I would have now with what I know. Looking back, I realize how important it is to put in the effort and study consistently. My advice to those taking WAEC and JAMB is to read and study hard because, in the end, it will be worth it. The time and energy you invest now will pay off in the future, so stay focused and committed to your goals. The results are truly rewarding when you put in the work," Vivian wrote.

Key Takeaways

Both graduates emphasised the importance of early preparation, consistent study habits, and a deep understanding of the subjects.

They encouraged students to practice with past questions and to teach their peers as a way to reinforce their own understanding.

Their experiences highlight that dedication and hard work are essential for success in these critical exams.

