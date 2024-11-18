First-Class graduates Udeh Ifeanyi Monday and Chukwuemeka John Okparaeke share valuable advice on excelling in JAMB and WAEC exams

Udeh emphasises consistent preparation and past questions, while Chukwuemeka highlights the critical role of knowing past questions thoroughly

Their insights aim to guide current students towards academic success through strategic study techniques and dedicated practice

Passing WAEC and JAMB are on top of many students' list of success.

In a short interview with Legit.ng, two First-Class graduates shared their experiences and valuable advice for students preparing for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams and the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exams.

Two first class degree holders share insights on excelling in JAMB and WAEC. Photo credit: Legit Nigeria

Source: Original

Their insights provide a roadmap to academic success, emphasising the importance of consistent preparation and strategic study techniques.

Power of Consistent Preparation

Udeh Ifeanyi Monday, a recent First-Class graduate in Accounting from the University of Uyo, achieved an impressive CGPA of 4.73.

Reflecting on his journey, Ifeanyi shared:

“In my first JAMB attempt, I scored 182 due to lack of consistent preparation and not practicing enough past questions. After that, I buckled down, practiced numerous past questions consistently, and ended up scoring 307 in my second attempt.”

Udeh's advice to current students is clear:

"Build a solid foundation in key subjects, work through past papers, and create a study schedule for consistent review. Seek guidance from teachers and stay focused on your goals.”

Importance of Past Questions

Chukwuemeka John Okparaeke, who graduated with a CGPA of 3.82/4.00 in Computer Science from the University of Ibadan, echoed similar sentiments about the significance of past questions in exam preparation.

"Past questions are crucial," he emphasised. "Read and read and read your past questions. That was something I failed to do, and it almost cost me. Know your past questions in and out."

Chukwuemeka's straightforward approach highlights the importance of thorough practice and familiarity with past exam formats to achieve success.

First Class Graduate Speaks on WAEC and JAMB

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Balogun David Inaolaji is a name that resonates with excellence in the corridors of Chrisland University, Abeokuta.

He stands as a beacon of hard work, wearing his titLes of Registered Nurse, Registered Midwife, and Registered Public Health Nurse with pride.

Source: Legit.ng