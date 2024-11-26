Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has urged the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to work with Nigerian universities to eliminate second and third choices.

Legit.ng recalls that Omokri listed courses that he called obsolete vanity programmes that Nigerians should not go to the university to study.

Omokri said young people end up with their second and third courses because they could not get the first choice.

He said JAMB should work with Nigerian universities to expand capacities in courses people really want to study.

“JAMB should work with Nigerian universities to eliminate second and third choices in JAMB form."

He added that:

“The JAMB should work with Nigerian universities to expand capacities in courses people really want to read because education is a business.

“Businesses should work on the principle of demand and supply. There is a high demand for STEM courses - science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. As a nation, we should be putting our money there to expand capacity.”

The social media critic said Nigeria needs a lot of doctors because there are not enough doctors in the country.

He urged the government to create more capacity for people to read medicine and engineering.

Omokri advised Nigerian universities to stop offering obsolete courses and move them to the polytechnics.

According to Omokri, the obsolete courses can be studied as short courses for a period of six months.

He said it is important to maximise time and money in the country.

Omokri lists courses Nigerians should study at university

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Omokri listed courses that offer the best successful outcomes against the time and money spent in a university.

He said Accounting, agriculture, banking and finance, engineering, medicine and surgery, and a few other courses are relevant degrees to have.

The former presidential aide said many universities, including Oxford and Cambridge, are shutting down some out-of-date departments.

