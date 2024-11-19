Reno Omokri has advised Nigerian youths not to study Fine arts, International relations, Languages and linguistics, Library science, Mass communication, etc

According to the former presidential aide, the listed courses are obsolete vanity programmes Nigerians should not go to the university to study

Omokri argued that Nigeria nation does not need millions of students going to university to study such courses

FCT, Abuja - Former presidential aide and social media activist, Reno Omokri, has released another list of courses Nigerians should not study in the university.

Omokri described the courses he mentioned as obsolete and vanity.

He said Nigeria does not need millions of students going to university for Library science, Mass communication, Statistics, Theatre arts, and Political science among others.

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @renoomokrion on Tuesday, November 19.

Courses not to study in Nigerian universities

Anthropology

Archaeology

Fine arts

Geography

International relations

Languages and linguistics

Library science

Mass communication

Philosophy

Political science

Religion

Sociology

Statistics

Theatre arts

Omokri said only the bored child of a wealthy oligarch, like DJ Cuppy, should be allowed to study such courses.

“Yes, we could have a few thousand people read these courses. There is room for that. But when these courses occupy the bulk of your university spaces, it is a waste of time and money for the undergraduate and their parents, and the government has to subsidise education.”

He argued that graduates of such courses are more likely to be employed at the same salary level as someone who completed secondary/high school in Europe and America.

According to Omokri, the listed courses create dependent graduates who leave school and expect their obsolete degrees to earn them a job.

He said young Nigerians are better off learning short-term certification skills like:

AI and Automation, Blockchain, Cloud Computing, Coding, Cybersecurity, Software Development, Data analysis, Web Design, Ethical Hacking, Learning Java, JavaScript, Python, SQL, etc. Machine learning.

Lists courses Nigerians should study In university

Legit.ng earlier reported that Omokri said Accounting, Agriculture, Banking and Finance, Engineering, Medicine and Surgery, and a few other courses are relevant courses and degrees to have

Omokri, said the courses offer the best successful outcomes against the time and money spent in a university

He said many universities including Oxford and Cambridge, are shutting down some out-of-date departments

