JAMB has said it is more the responsibility of tertiary institutions to determine and release their admission lists for each academic session

JAMB stated that if potential undergraduates have questions related to the release of admission, they should "contact the school for details"

Legit.ng reports that each year, thousands of young Nigerians seek admission into tertiary institutions in the country to advance their education

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said it only regulates admissions in Nigeria.

According to JAMB, it undertakes this role to ensure "fairness".

The examination board clarified that a candidate's preferred institution is responsible for admission.

Quoting a tweet recently, JAMB wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Kindly be aware that the institution is responsible for admission not JAMB only regulates for fairness. As such, you should please contact the school for details."

FUOYE VC commends JAMB

Meanwhile, the vice-chancellor (VC) of the Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Professor Abayomi Fasina, has praised JAMB for its approach to executing admissions through the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS).

During the 14th matriculation ceremony of the school held recently on the school's campus, Prof. Fasina said CAPS is a legitimate avenue for processing admissions into higher education institutions in Nigeria, adding that it has reinvigorated confidence in the system. Fasina announced that over 8,000 new students were admitted to various programmes for the 2024/2025 academic session, emphasising that these admissions adhered strictly to established guidelines via CAPS.

Furthermore, he disclosed that FUOYE received approximately 64,000 applications from Nigerian youths during the recent admission cycle, making it the third-most subscribed university in the country.

