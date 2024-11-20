JAMB: ‘What We Do When It Comes To Admissions in Nigeria,' Exam Board Shares
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide.
FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said it only regulates admissions in Nigeria.
According to JAMB, it undertakes this role to ensure "fairness".
The examination board clarified that a candidate's preferred institution is responsible for admission.
Quoting a tweet recently, JAMB wrote on X (formerly Twitter):
"Kindly be aware that the institution is responsible for admission not JAMB only regulates for fairness. As such, you should please contact the school for details."
FUOYE VC commends JAMB
Meanwhile, the vice-chancellor (VC) of the Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Professor Abayomi Fasina, has praised JAMB for its approach to executing admissions through the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS).
During the 14th matriculation ceremony of the school held recently on the school's campus, Prof. Fasina said CAPS is a legitimate avenue for processing admissions into higher education institutions in Nigeria, adding that it has reinvigorated confidence in the system. Fasina announced that over 8,000 new students were admitted to various programmes for the 2024/2025 academic session, emphasising that these admissions adhered strictly to established guidelines via CAPS.
Furthermore, he disclosed that FUOYE received approximately 64,000 applications from Nigerian youths during the recent admission cycle, making it the third-most subscribed university in the country.
JAMB raises concern at international event
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB expressed concern regarding the long-term alleged negative impacts of personalised items in large-scale examinations.
JAMB highlighted that the adoption of personalised items could create issues related to equity and access, resulting in resource disparities, biases in personalisation, data privacy risks, and an overemphasis on individualisation, among other challenges.
