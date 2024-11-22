AFDB has now onboarded 21 states for the second phase of its Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) Programme

The programme, which started in eight states and the FCT, will allow more states to boost food security in Nigeria

NEC has advised states to partner with NASENI for repairing farm machinery, advancing solar-powered equipment

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has enlisted 21 additional Nigerian states for the second phase of its Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) Programme.

This move is aimed at boosting food security and agro-industrial development.

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma disclosed this after the 146th National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

He noted that while the pilot phase—implemented in Kano, Kaduna, Kwara, Oyo, Ogun, Imo, Cross River States, and the Federal Capital Territory—is nearing completion, preparations for the second phase are underway.

Uzodinma told reporters:

"Two weeks ago, a stakeholders’ meeting onboarded 21 additional states.

"The Council resolved and urged all states to key into this programme because it is a game changer in tackling the Federal Government's food security agenda."

The NEC also discussed collaborating with the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) to maintain farm machinery, including solar-powered tractors.

The council said:

“NASENI wants to support manufacturing, land accessibility, and public sector market development.

"The Council urged NASENI to help states repair broken-down tractors and continue with this great initiative."

AfDB funding phase

Punch reports that AfDB’s earlier pledge was to provide $540 million in catalytic funding for the SAPZ Programme.

Prof. Banji Oyelaran-Oyeyinka, the bank’s Senior Special Adviser on Industrialisation, confirmed in February that Kaduna, Oyo, and Cross River States received disbursements under Phase I.

Oyelaran-Oyeyinka noted:

“This project supports inclusive and sustainable agro-industrial development in Nigeria. It is government-enabled but private-sector driven."

What is the AfDB's SAPZ Programme?

Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) is a brainchild of the AfDB, which is implemented in 11 African countries.

The SAPZ model is a vision articulated by the AfDB's President, Akinwumi Adesina, as the Bank’s brand for a spatial development solution for rural agricultural transformation across the continent.

The SAPZ program promotes increased productivity, value addition, market access and private sector investment in select agricultural value chain commodities.

