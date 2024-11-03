Court jails ‘Professor’ for attempting to write UTME for daughter

Chief Magistrate Honourable Justice Folashade Oyekan has sentenced ‘Professor’ Jide Josiah Jisos to six months in prison for impersonation

Jisos was arrested during the 2019 UTME at Brix Academy in Abuja while attempting to write the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for his daughter

JAMB spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, narrated how the fake professor was arrested for impersonation

‘Professor’ Jide Josiah Jisos has been sentenced to six months in prison for impersonation during the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) officials arrested Jisos while monitoring the 2019 UTME at Brix Academy in Abuja.

‘Prof.’ Jisos had presented himself as NGO representative Photo credit: Federal High Court

JAMB spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, said Justice Folashade Oyekan of Chief Magistrate Court in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, delivered the judgment.

Oyekan found Jisos guilty of a one-count charge of impersonation and sentenced him to six months in prison, with an option of a N100,000 fine.

According to Vanguard, Benjamin stated this in a statement issued on Sunday, November 3.

Benjamin said ‘Prof.’ Jisos had presented himself as a representative of a non-governmental Organisation (NGO) claiming he was there to oversee the examination.

“However, his deception was uncovered when he was questioned by the leader of the monitoring team in the examination hall, who asked him to clarify his purpose.

“Unable to substantiate his claims, Jisos was arrested and handed over to security personnel for further investigation. During interrogation, he confessed that he was not affiliated with any NGO and was actually in the examination hall to assist his daughter in taking the 2019 UTME."

The JAMB spokesman, however, did not disclose the day the court delivered the judgment against the suspect.

