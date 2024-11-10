The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has clarified that candidates with suspended NIN can use their previous year's profile code for UTME registration, provided it is revalidated using the same phone number

This information was confirmed in response to a query on X by Hanafi Isa Garba, who faced issues with his NIN

JAMB's clarification ensures that affected candidates can smoothly proceed with their registration process

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has provided clarity for candidates facing issues with their National Identification Number (NIN) while registering for the upcoming Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Legit.ng learnt that clarification came in response to a query on X (formerly Twitter) from Hanafi Isa Garba (@ImamHanafi001).

Garba, whose NIN was suspended, asked JAMB if he could use his profile code from the previous year to register for the exam.

JAMB profile code revalidation

He tweeted:

“@JAMBHQ my NIN was suspended can I use my last year profile code to register jamb please.”

In response, JAMB (@JAMBHQ) confirmed that candidates in such situations could indeed use their previous year's profile code, provided they revalidate it for the current year using the same phone number.

The official response read:

“ImamHanafi001, provided you revalidate the profile code for the current year using your previously used phone number.”

JAMB UTME registration process

Legit.ng understands that clarification provides relief to many candidates who may face similar challenges, ensuring they can proceed with their UTME registration without hindrance.

Candidates are advised to follow the outlined revalidation process to avoid any issues during registration.

Reactivation of Profile Code

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB asked certain candidates sitting for the 2024 UTME to send ‘RESEND’ to 55019 or 66019.

This is meant to reactivate their profile code. The examination board for tertiary-level institutions stated this on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, while responding to a tweet.

Creating or reactivating profile code is straightforward as long as UTME candidates follow JAMB's directive. If everything is done correctly, after some minutes or immediately, a candidate will receive an SMS containing his or her data and the unique profile code.

