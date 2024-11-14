120 Students Admitted as Wigwe University Holds 1st Matriculation
- 120 pioneering students will be admitted into Wigwe University, located at Isiokpo in Ikwere LGA of Rivers state
- The maiden matriculation ceremony will hold on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at the Herbert Wigwe Auditorium on the university’s campus.
- The Emir of Kano, His Highness, Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II, will be the keynote speaker at the maiden matriculation ceremony
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide
Isiokpo, Rivers state - Wigwe University, located at Isiokpo in Ikwere LGA of Rivers state will hold its maiden matriculation ceremony on Thursday, November 14, 2024.
It was gathered that 120 pioneering students would be admitted into the university.
The matriculation ceremony will take place at the Herbert Wigwe Auditorium on the university’s campus by 9:00 AM.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
According to the Guardian, the matriculation ceremony will symbolise the commencement of a new era for higher education in Africa.
The Chairman, Matriculation Ceremony Committee, Wigwe University, Dr. Sam Dede, disclosed that the Emir of Kano, His Highness, Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II, will be the keynote speaker.
Dede added that Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, will be the Special Guest of honour.
He said the pioneering students will play a pivotal role in embodying Wigwe University’s mission which is to train the next generation of fearless, innovative, and thoughtful leaders on the African continent.
Dede described the matriculation ceremony as a ‘monumental milestone’ in education.
Legit.ng recalls that Wigwe University may become the most expensive university in Nigeria when it opens its doors to the first set of students.
College of Arts is the cheapest at Wigwe University, Isiokpo with a total fee of N9.6 million per session While students in the College of Engineering, College of Management and Social Sciences, and College of Science and Computing are to pay ₦11,998,800 each.
Wigwe University releases prototype video
Legit.ng earlier reported that Wigwe University, owned by the late former CEO of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe, released a prototype video of the university.
The magnificent buildings have got the attention of Nigerians who have continued to give positive reviews about the university.
The video captured facilities such as the Faculty of Arts, Sports Centre, Hostels, Senate building, clinic, guest house, stadium, Villas, VC’s building, and administrative building.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 7 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication From Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.