Senator Tony Nwoye appealed to the University of Abuja to consider five students from his constituency for admission in the 2024/2025 academic session

The senator clarified that his appeal was a request, not a demand, emphasizing the university's discretion in making the final decision

The National Universities Commission (NUC) supported the move, stating that anyone can make appeals, but students must meet the admission requirements

Tony Nwoye, senator representing Anambra North Senatorial District, formally appealed to the University of Abuja to grant admission to five students from his constituency

The request was made in a letter titled "Passionate Appeal for Admission," addressed to the university's vice-chancellor

In the letter, the senator noted that the appeal was made to support his constituents in furthering their academic careers.

The students listed in the appeal include Ikwegbue Ogechukwu Esther (Civil Law), Cynthia Chioma Anyacho (Civil Law), Uchenna Emmanuel Augustine (Computer Science), Aginwa Sixtus Tochukwu (Public Administration), and Princess Destiny Agogo (Medicine and Surgery).

Nwoye attached their registration forms for the 2024/2025 undergraduate session to the letter. While acknowledging his position on the Senate Committee on Tertiary Education and TETFund, he assured the vice-chancellor that the appeal was submitted with the utmost respect and humility.

Nigerians fume over senator's act

The letter has since sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some questioning the appropriateness of such appeals.

In response to the criticism, Senator Nwoye clarified that he does not personally know the students but acted based on requests from his constituents.

He described the letter as a “passionate appeal” rather than a demand, stressing that the final decision rests with the university.

“Is it a crime for my constituents to reach out to me to appeal for these students to be considered for the vice-chancellor’s discretionary list?” Nwoye asked.

He further explained that the students met the required pass marks for consideration and that the discretion to admit them lies entirely with the university.

NUC delivers verdict on Senator Nwoye's act

The National Universities Commission (NUC) also weighed in on the matter. Haruna Ajo, the commission's spokesperson, stated that any individual, including public officials, is free to make an appeal on behalf of students.

However, he emphasized that admission is strictly merit-based, and universities retain full autonomy in deciding whether to act on such appeals.

“There is nothing wrong with him reaching out to the university,” Ajo said, “but the students have to meet the requirements for admission.”

