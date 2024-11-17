A federal lawmaker has been caught trying to influence the admission process for five students from his senatorial districts into the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA)

Senator Tony Nwoye, representing Anambra North Senatorial District lobbied for admission through a letter addressed to the UNIABUJA vice chancellor

The five students want to study medicine and surgery, civil law, computer science, and public administration

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - Senator Tony Nwoye, representing Anambra North Senatorial District, tried to influence admission to favour five candidates from his senatorial district into the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA)

Nwoye wrote a letter titled ‘Passionate Appeal For Admission,’ to the UNIABUJA Vice-Chancellor requesting admission for five undergraduate applicants on November 8, 2024.

Senator Nwoye wrote a letter titled ‘Passionate Appeal For Admission,’ to the UNIABUJA Vice-Chancellor Photo credit: @SenatorNwoye/UNIABUJA

Source: UGC

According to SaharaReporters, the letter shows that Nwoye was lobbying the university to offer admission to his admission-seeker students.

The federal lawmaker attempted to use his position to influence the university’s admission process, reminding the school that he is a member of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Education and TETFund.

The five students are:

Ikwegbue Ogechukwu Esther with a 264 UTME score wants to study civil law Cynthia Chioma Anyacho, with a 205 UTME score wants to civil law Uchenna Emmanuel Augustine, with a 181 UTME score wants to study computer science. Aginwa Sixtus Tochukwu with a 191 UTME score wants to study public administration. Princess Destiny Agogo with a 222 UTME score wants to study medicine and surgery.

“I humbly request your kind consideration for admission placement of the under-listed applicants who are my constituents and citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for admission in your institution to further their academic career.”

University of Abuja courses, fees, and requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) was established in 1988 in Abuja, Nigeria's administrative and political capital.

The school offers a wide range of courses under various faculties and departments. In addition, it has a students' employment scheme, an internship and linkages unit, a center for undergraduate research, and a mentorship program.

It is a dual-mode university for conventional and distance learning programs. Here is a list of the University of Abuja courses (undergraduate and postgraduate) and general admission requirements.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng