Godfrey Okoye University (GOUNI), Enugu, has proudly announced the acquisition of a N90 million grant from the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) to implement sustainable entrepreneurship programs within the university.

This significant milestone was revealed by the university's Vice-Chancellor, Christian Anieke, during GOUNI's 12th Convocation ceremony at its Main Campus in Ugwuomu, Enugu, on Saturday.

The three-year project, set to commence in 2024, aims to introduce new sustainable entrepreneurship courses aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

N90 million DAAD grant GOUNI

The initiative will be executed in collaboration with Leuphana University, Mount Kenya University, and the University of Venda in South Africa.

Vice-Chancellor Anieke, a dedicated Catholic priest, emphasized that the grant was awarded to the university’s Directorate of Entrepreneurship.

He also disclosed that the university received an additional €12,000 Euros through the Directorate for the Student Training for Entrepreneurship Promotion (STEP) project.

“Under this project, students and teachers from our Faculty of Education and the Institute of Ecumenical Education have been mobilised with N8 million as seed fund for their STEP Micro business while N7 million was earmarked as payment for faculty members inducted as STEP-trainers,” Anieke stated.

He further highlighted the establishment of an incubation hub by the Directorate of Entrepreneurship to enhance the STEP programme, describing it as an enriching experience for both staff and students.

During the convocation, Anieke announced that 26 students achieved First Class honors out of 546 graduating students across various programs. He encouraged the graduates to dream big and aspire to become leaders in their chosen fields.

“Have a dream that one day you will become the best president Nigeria has ever produced, the best governors, National Assembly members, computer scientists, TV presenters, and others. I urge you not to forget your identity, an identity of spirituality, hard work, and a deep sense of understanding of cultural and religious differences,” he advised.

