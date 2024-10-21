As one of the best polytechnics in Nigeria, Auchi Polytechnic records high student admission every year of intake. If you are one of the prospective students who applied to Auchi Polytechnic, it is time to check whether your application is successful. You can check your application status on the online Auchi Poly admission list. This guide illustrates how you can go about it without hassle.

Auchi Polytechnic has built a solid reputation as one of the best in the tertiary education sector since 1973. The institution admits over 8,000 students for different courses, including undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The Auchi Polytechnic admission list for 2024/2025 is out, and the admission process is straightforward. Check the Auch Poly admission list, print your notification slip, and accept the admission.

How to check the Auchi Poly admission list for 2024/2025

If you are one of the prospective students who participated in the Auchi Polytechnic , you can now check your admission status. The polytechnic management has released a list of candidates offered provisional admission. Now that the list is out, the long wait is over, and the good thing is you can access the admission list and check your status online.

You can access the Auchi Poly admission list in two ways: the JAMB CAPS portal and the school’s official website. Here is a step-by-step guide to checking the Auchi Poly admission list for 2024/2025.

JAMB CAPS portal

You can check the Auchi admission list on the JAMB portal to learn your status. Here are easy steps to follow and check your admission status:

Visit the JAMB admission portal. Access your profile by login using your username and password. Scroll down the page to locate the Check Admission Status tab and click it. Provide the required information, such as your examination year and registration number. Finally, click the Check Admission Status tab to access your Auchi Polytechnic admission status.

Auchi Polytechnic admission portal

Alternatively, you can check your admission status on the Auchi Polytechnic admission portal. Follow the steps below to check your status.

Open your browser and go to the Auchi Polytechnic admission portal. Enter your registration number in the required field. Click the Check Admission Status button below it to reveal your admission status.

How to print the Auchi Poly notification slip

The process does not end once you have checked your admission status; you still need to print the notification slip. A notification slip is a provisional admission letter required during later registration processes. Here is how to locate and print the notification slip.

Go to the Auchi Polytechnic admission portal. Log in with your registration number. Navigate the page to find a section or link indicating Print Notification Slip. Click the section or link to download and print a PDF version of the notification slip.

How to accept the Auchi Poly admission

Accepting your Auchi Polytechnic admission is an important step; without it, the other processes are in vain. After confirming that you have been offered admission to Auchi Polytechnic, follow the steps below to accept the admission.

Ensure you have checked your admission status and printed your admission notification slip. Go to any bank with the admission notification slip and pay an acceptance fee of ₦2,300. Obtain an acceptance access card. Open your browser and go to the student online information service. Click the Accept Admission button to start the acceptance process. Enter your registration number and card PIN in the box on the page. Your registration number is the same one you used to check admission status, while your card PIN is the one you find after scratching your acceptance access card. Finish the process by clicking Submit to accept admission. You must accept the admission within the required timelines to avoid forfeiting the offer.

How can I get admission to Auchi Poly?

To qualify for admission to Auchi Polytechnic, a prospective student must fulfil certain academic requirements. Below are the essential requirements you must fulfil.

You must pass UTME with a minimum of 120 points. You must have at least five credit passes at one sitting or six credit passes at two sittings. You must pass English Language and Mathematics in SSCE, NECO, GCE or NABTEB. You must pay a ₦2,000 application fee. You must accept the Auchi Polytechnic screening process.

How do I know if Auchi has given me admission?

To know if you have been accepted for admission to Auchi Polytechnic, you should check your admission status on the JAMB CAPS portal or the Auchi Polytechnic admission portal.

Is the Auchi form out for 2024/2025?

The Auchi Polytechnic application form for 2024/2025 is already out. You can access the form online and apply for a course of your choice. The online application form is available on the institution’s official website.

How can I access the Auchi Poly admission list for HND?

To check your admission status for a higher national diploma programme, follow the steps below:

Go to the Auchi Polytechnic admission portal. Select the programme of study as HND. Select the appropriate department. Select the appropriate course of study. Click the Check Admission List button to confirm your admission status.

What can I do if Auchi Poly has offered me a course I do not want?

If you have been offered a course different from the one you wanted, you can apply for a change of course form on the official JAMB website.

How much is the Auchi Poly acceptance fee?

The acceptance fee for admission to Auchi Polytechnic is $2,300. Once you have confirmed your admission status and are ready to accept the admission offer, you should pay the amount to any bank.

Checking the Auchi Poly admission list helps you know whether your application for admission was successful. Now that the 2024/2025 admission list is out, you can check your admission status on the institution’s or JAMB CAPS portal. Be sure to follow every admission acceptance procedure keenly.

