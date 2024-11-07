The popularity of Equatorial Guinea has surged over the last few days, and this is not unconnected to the Baltasar Ebang Engonga scandal rocking the nation

Equatorial Guinea is a Central African country with a population of 1.7 million people and has Spanish, French and Portuguese as its official languages

Legit.ng highlights a step-by-step guide to getting an Equatorial Guinea visa, the cost of the visa and the documents needed for the application

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

Equatorial Guinea is trending across social media platforms, thanks to the Baltasar Ebang Engonga leaked tapes.

Officially known as the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, the Central African country is one of Africa's largest oil producers.

One needs to apply for an E-Visa online. Photo Credit: Steven Heap, Mirsad Sarajilic

Source: Getty Images

JoinSherpa reports that a Nigerian passport holder still needs a visa to enter Equatorial Guinea.

As a Nigerian considering visiting Equatorial Guinea, Legit.ng provides a detailed guide on how to go about the country's visa.

1. How to get an Equatorial Guinea visa from Nigeria

To get an Equatorial Guinea e-Visa from Nigeria, a Nigerian passport holder can do the application online. The steps as provided on the country's official visa site are as follows:

Visit the official Equatorial Guinea E-Visa website.

Fill out the online application form, providing all necessary travel information.

Choose your preferred processing time and pay the applicable visa fee.

Upload all required supporting documents.

Submit your completed visa application.

After approval, you will receive your E-Visa via email.

You can download and print your E-Visa for your reference.

It is recommended that you keep a copy of the pdf file containing the visa decision on your mobile phone.

2. Equatorial Guinea E-visa fees

After submitting your documents and other mandatory details, the visa fees is the last step of your application process.

It is noteworthy that the E-visa fee is paid online and is non-refundable. The E-visa fee is $50 (N83,800).

You would also be required to pay a visa facilitation services (VFS) charge of $25 (N41,900), excluding taxes.

3. Documents required for Equatorial Guinea visa application

For a Nigerian travelling to Equatorial Guinea for tourism purposes, you are required to provide:

Passport bio page.

Hotel/accommodation proof.

Travel insurance.

Bank statement 3 months stamped by the bank.

Original yellow fever certificate.

Return flight ticket.

Passport-size photographs.

Visas issued in the last 3 months (if any).

For business travel to Equatorial Guinea, you are required to provide the following:

Passport bio page.

Hotel/accommodation proof.

Travel insurance.

Bank statement 3 months stamped by the bank.

Original yellow fever certificate.

Return flight ticket.

Passport-size photographs.

Visas issued in the last 3 months (if any).

According to the government's website, E-visa processing could take up to 72 hours.

Equatorial Guinea government announces fresh actions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Equatorial Guinea government had announced fresh actions after over 300 tapes were posted online.

In response to a scandal involving 400 alleged sex tapes, Equatorial Guinea's vice president, Teddy Nguema, has announced a comprehensive plan to install surveillance cameras in state offices. This initiative aims to enforce stricter adherence to public service ethics and enhance accountability among officials.

On Monday, November 4, Legit.ng reported a scandal involving Baltasar Engonga, the Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), who was allegedly caught on tape with the wives of high-profile individuals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng