The Joint Action Committee of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) announced an indefinite strike, starting Sunday night.

This decision comes after the ultimatum given to the Federal Government to address withheld salaries and other issues expires at midnight. In a joint statement signed by SSANU National President Mohammed Ibrahim and NASU General Secretary Prince Peters Adeyemi, the unions emphasized their frustration over the government's inaction.

They cited multiple attempts to resolve these issues through discussions, ultimatums, and assurances from the government, all of which have failed to yield results. At the heart of the unions' grievances is the demand for the payment of four months of withheld salaries, improved remuneration, earned allowances, and the implementation of agreements made with the government in 2009.

The Federal Government had enforced a “No Work, No Pay” policy in 2022 during a prolonged strike by university-based unions, which included NASU and SSANU. Since then, the unions claim the government has not taken adequate steps to resolve the matter, prompting them to take decisive action

“It is quite appalling that we have issued several ultimatums with no positive result from the government. It is, therefore, obvious that the government is not positively disposed to our rightful and legitimate demands,” the statement read,

The unions directed all members across universities and inter-university centers nationwide to hold joint congress meetings on their respective campuses on Monday, October 28, 2024.

Following these meetings, members are expected to begin an indefinite, comprehensive, and total strike. The unions also invited state-owned universities to incorporate their local demands into the strike as appropriate, signaling a potentially significant disruption across Nigeria’s tertiary education system. The statement concluded by stressing that compliance with the directive is mandatory for all NASU and SSANU branches in both federal and state-owned universities, as well as inter-university centers, signaling a united front in their demands.

The strike action is expected to affect various non-academic services within Nigerian universities, with both federal and state institutions potentially impacted.

