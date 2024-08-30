The results of candidates who sat for the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) 2024/25 Post-UTME have been released

UNILORIN announced that the results of the Post-UTME written on Thursday, August 29 are available for students to check

The federal government-owned institution disclosed how Post-UTME candidates can check their results

Ilorin, Kwara state - The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) in Kwara state, has announced the release of its 2024/25 Post-UTME results.

Legit.ng recalls that UNILORIN announced that registration for its 2024/2025 Post-UTME Screening commenced on Monday, August 5, and closed on Sunday, August 18.

The federal government-owned university said it will grade candidates for admission based on three categories.

UNILORIN said admission will be based on aggregate UTME/DE score (50%), post-UTME score (30%), and five O’level grades (20%)

The university said the results of the Post-UTME written on Thursday, August 29 have been released.

This was disclosed in a short statement issued via the university’s X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @UnilorinNGR

How to check UNILORIN Post-UTME results

The university management advised candidates to visit https://portal.unilorin.edu.ng/ug/candidate to check their results while wishing them the best of luck.

“The results for today's Post-UTME are now available for candidates to check at https://portal.unilorin.edu.ng/ug/candidate”

Best wishes!

Nigerians react as UNILORIN releases Post-UTME results

Tobiloba Rowland Adekunle @AdekunleRowland

What’s the cut-off mark

@ElijahOkeowo

Please what's the overall mark for the exam? 50 or 100?

Olusola Tosin Adebayo💱 @Sirnoproblem001

I received this mail today but I’m able to see my results in my portal also I’ve not being reschedules to rewrite the exams

Sarafa Ademola Lawal @lakaas123

All the best to all the candidates.

Heisdavel @heisdavel

What about we that did post utme this February?? I hope the admission is not over ?

