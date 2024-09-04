UNILORIN screens 16,097 Post-UTME candidates for admission

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has disclosed the major highlight of the 2024 Post-UTME screening exercise

UNILORIN said it screened 16, 097 Post-UTME candidates for admission for the forthcoming 2024/25 academic session

The UNILORIN Director of the Computer-Based Centre (CBT), Prof. Kamil Rauf, said the major highlight is the promptness of the release of the result

Ilorin, Kwara state - The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) screened 16, 097 candidates during the 2024 Post-UTME screening between Thursday, August 29, and Saturday, August 31, 2024.

Legit.ng recalls that the federal government-owned university said it would grade candidates for admission based on three categories.

According to the statement, admission will be based on aggregate UTME/DE score (50%), post-UTME score (30%), and five O’level grades (20%).

The UNILORIN Director of the Computer-Based Centre (CBT), Prof. Kamil Rauf, expressed delight over the seamless conduct of the screening exercise.

Rauf said the major highlight of the post-UTME screening was the promptness with which the screening exercise results were released.

“A major highlight of the post-UTME screening was the promptness with which the results of the screening exercise were released, a development that excited many of the candidates.”

He said the success recorded was due to the huge material and human resources support CBT Centre received from the University management under Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN.

He said the prompt release of the post-UTME release is due to the high level of technological innovation put in place by the University management.

The Director further noted many candidates were excited about the prompt release of the post-UTME.

