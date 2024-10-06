BREAKING: Jubilation as Nigerian Governor Declares Monday Holiday, Details Emerge
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide
Abeokuta, Ogun State - Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state has declared Monday, October 7, 2024, as a work-free day for teachers in the state.
Abiodun said the public holiday is in commemoration of this year’s Teachers’ Day in the state.
He made this known during the celebration held at the Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta on Saturday, October 4, The Punch reports
This means both public and private schools in Ogun state are expected to resume academic activities on Tuesday, October 8, 2024.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.