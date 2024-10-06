Global site navigation

BREAKING: Jubilation as Nigerian Governor Declares Monday Holiday, Details Emerge
Abeokuta, Ogun State - Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state has declared Monday, October 7, 2024, as a work-free day for teachers in the state.

Abiodun said the public holiday is in commemoration of this year’s Teachers’ Day in the state.

Abiodun declares Monday holiday for Ogun teachers
The public holiday is in commemoration of this year’s Teachers’ Day in Ogun state. Photo credit: Dapo Abiodun
He made this known during the celebration held at the Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta on Saturday, October 4, The Punch reports

This means both public and private schools in Ogun state are expected to resume academic activities on Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

