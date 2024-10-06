Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Abeokuta, Ogun State - Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state has declared Monday, October 7, 2024, as a work-free day for teachers in the state.

Abiodun said the public holiday is in commemoration of this year’s Teachers’ Day in the state.

The public holiday is in commemoration of this year’s Teachers’ Day in Ogun state. Photo credit: Dapo Abiodun

Source: Facebook

He made this known during the celebration held at the Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta on Saturday, October 4, The Punch reports

This means both public and private schools in Ogun state are expected to resume academic activities on Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

Source: Legit.ng