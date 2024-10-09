Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

Jos, Plateau state - The Plateau state government led by Governor Caleb Mutfwang has extended the public holiday for the ongoing local government (LG) election to Thursday, October 10.

A statement on Wednesday, October 9, by Samuel Jatau, the secretary to the state government, obtained by Legit.ng, said the extension of the public holiday to Thursday, October 10, is to enable Plateau indigenes who travelled to return to their various destinations.

Photo credit: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Public holiday in Plateau

The statement reads:

“His Excellency, the executive Ggvernor of Plateau state, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang has approved that Thursday, 10th October 2024, be declared as a public holiday to enable citizens who traveled for the local government elections to return.

“The executive governor further thanks citizens for their peaceful conduct during the exercise."

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Mutfwang had declared Tuesday, October 8, as a half-work day in preparation for the poll. Today, Wednesday, October 9, was declared a full public holiday. Thursday, October 10, has now been added.

LG election: Plateau's Mutfwang pleased

Meanwhile, Governor Mutfwang commended "the peaceful and well-organised conduct" of the October 9 LG elections in Plateau state.

Mutfwang made this commendation after casting his vote at Pushik 1 polling unit in Ampang West, Mangu LGA.

According to the Plateau No.1 citizen, the state independent electoral commission "has done an excellent job in ensuring a credible and efficient election".

In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, October 9, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, vowed:

"I want to assure everyone that their votes will count."

He added:

"The large voter turnout is being well-managed, with accreditation and voting happening simultaneously without any issues.

"I’m happy to report that the peaceful nature of the election has meant that security personnel have had little to do.

"The maturity and calm displayed by voters is commendable, and it speaks to the transparency of the election process."

Plateau governor dissolves LG transition committees

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Mutfwang dissolved all the 17 LG transition implementation committee chairmen inaugurated on June 9, 2023.

Mutfwang directed the council's director of personnel management (DPM) to take over from the chairmen.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng