Global site navigation

Local editions

Full List: Excitement as LASU Secures NUC Accreditation For 44 Courses
Education

Full List: Excitement as LASU Secures NUC Accreditation For 44 Courses

by  Adekunle Dada 2 min read
  • The National Universities Commission (NUC) has accredited 44 courses submitted by Lagos State University (LASU)
  • The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, said 43 of the 44 courses assessed secured full accreditation
  • Olatunji-Bello disclosed that only Computer Science Education got an interim accreditation from the October and November 2023 assessment exercise

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Lagos state, Ojo - Lagos State University (LASU) has secured accreditation for all the 44 courses submitted by the university for the National Universities Commission (NUC) accreditation exercise.

NUC conducted the assessment exercise on the courses between October and November 2023.

LASU secures accreditation for 44 courses from NUC
Olatunji-Bello said only Computer Science Education got an interim accreditation Photo credit: @LASUOfficial
Source: Twitter

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, mni, NPOM, disclosed this in a statement made available via the university X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @LASUOfficial on Tuesday, June 11.

Read also

LASU law student emerges overall best winner at national competition: "We are great"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Olatunji-Bello said she received the results of the accreditation exercise via a letter from the NUC on June, 6.

The excited LASU VC added that the result showed that 43 of the 44 courses assessed secured full accreditation.

She said only Computer Science Education got an interim accreditation.

“The result translates to about 99%, pass mark, which is another unprecedented record in the university's recent history. It also marks another milestone in the achievements of the six strategic goals of the current administration, the first of which is the accreditation of courses.”

List of courses with full accreditation:

1. MSc. Banking and Finance

2. MSc. Insurance

3. MSc. Marketing

4. MSc. Transport Management

5. Industrial Relations and Personnel Management

6. Insurance

7. Management Technology

Read also

“Peerless achievement”: Olaniyi Mubaraq Olawale emerges as best graduating student at LASU With 4.98 CGPA

8. Marketing

9. Public Administration

10. Transport Management

11. Agriculture

12. Fisheries

13. French

14. History and International Studies

15. 15. Philosophy

16. Portuguese

17. Theatre and Media Arts

18. Mass Communication

19. Computer Science

20. Business Education

21. Education Arabic

22. Education Economics

23. Education Management

24. Education Mathematics

25. Education Technology

26. Health Education

27. Aeronautics and Astronautics Engineering

28. Chemical and Polymer Engineering

29. Electronics and Computer Engineering

30. Mechanical Engineering

31. Common and Islamic Law

32. Dentistry

33. Medicine and Surgery

34. Biochemistry

35. Botany

36. Chemistry

37. Microbiology

38. Zoology

39. Economics

40. Geography and Planning

41. Political Science

42. Psychology

43. Sociology.

LASU reacts to degree certificate found at ‘suya’ spot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that LASU management addressed viral social media posts about a degree certificate allegedly found at a ‘suya’ spot in Lagos.

Read also

University of Ilesa courses, fees and cut off mark (2024)

The university clarified that the certificate was invalidated because the surname on it was misspelt.

The school further stated that the certificate was recovered on Wednesday, November 21, 2018, describing the event as old news.

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel