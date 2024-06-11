The National Universities Commission (NUC) has accredited 44 courses submitted by Lagos State University (LASU)

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, said 43 of the 44 courses assessed secured full accreditation

Olatunji-Bello disclosed that only Computer Science Education got an interim accreditation from the October and November 2023 assessment exercise

Lagos state, Ojo - Lagos State University (LASU) has secured accreditation for all the 44 courses submitted by the university for the National Universities Commission (NUC) accreditation exercise.

NUC conducted the assessment exercise on the courses between October and November 2023.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, mni, NPOM, disclosed this in a statement made available via the university X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @LASUOfficial on Tuesday, June 11.

Olatunji-Bello said she received the results of the accreditation exercise via a letter from the NUC on June, 6.

The excited LASU VC added that the result showed that 43 of the 44 courses assessed secured full accreditation.

She said only Computer Science Education got an interim accreditation.

“The result translates to about 99%, pass mark, which is another unprecedented record in the university's recent history. It also marks another milestone in the achievements of the six strategic goals of the current administration, the first of which is the accreditation of courses.”

List of courses with full accreditation:

1. MSc. Banking and Finance

2. MSc. Insurance

3. MSc. Marketing

4. MSc. Transport Management

5. Industrial Relations and Personnel Management

6. Insurance

7. Management Technology

8. Marketing

9. Public Administration

10. Transport Management

11. Agriculture

12. Fisheries

13. French

14. History and International Studies

15. 15. Philosophy

16. Portuguese

17. Theatre and Media Arts

18. Mass Communication

19. Computer Science

20. Business Education

21. Education Arabic

22. Education Economics

23. Education Management

24. Education Mathematics

25. Education Technology

26. Health Education

27. Aeronautics and Astronautics Engineering

28. Chemical and Polymer Engineering

29. Electronics and Computer Engineering

30. Mechanical Engineering

31. Common and Islamic Law

32. Dentistry

33. Medicine and Surgery

34. Biochemistry

35. Botany

36. Chemistry

37. Microbiology

38. Zoology

39. Economics

40. Geography and Planning

41. Political Science

42. Psychology

43. Sociology.

LASU reacts to degree certificate found at ‘suya’ spot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that LASU management addressed viral social media posts about a degree certificate allegedly found at a ‘suya’ spot in Lagos.

The university clarified that the certificate was invalidated because the surname on it was misspelt.

The school further stated that the certificate was recovered on Wednesday, November 21, 2018, describing the event as old news.

Source: Legit.ng