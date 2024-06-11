Full List: Excitement as LASU Secures NUC Accreditation For 44 Courses
- The National Universities Commission (NUC) has accredited 44 courses submitted by Lagos State University (LASU)
- The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, said 43 of the 44 courses assessed secured full accreditation
- Olatunji-Bello disclosed that only Computer Science Education got an interim accreditation from the October and November 2023 assessment exercise
Lagos state, Ojo - Lagos State University (LASU) has secured accreditation for all the 44 courses submitted by the university for the National Universities Commission (NUC) accreditation exercise.
NUC conducted the assessment exercise on the courses between October and November 2023.
The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, mni, NPOM, disclosed this in a statement made available via the university X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @LASUOfficial on Tuesday, June 11.
Olatunji-Bello said she received the results of the accreditation exercise via a letter from the NUC on June, 6.
The excited LASU VC added that the result showed that 43 of the 44 courses assessed secured full accreditation.
She said only Computer Science Education got an interim accreditation.
“The result translates to about 99%, pass mark, which is another unprecedented record in the university's recent history. It also marks another milestone in the achievements of the six strategic goals of the current administration, the first of which is the accreditation of courses.”
List of courses with full accreditation:
1. MSc. Banking and Finance
2. MSc. Insurance
3. MSc. Marketing
4. MSc. Transport Management
5. Industrial Relations and Personnel Management
6. Insurance
7. Management Technology
8. Marketing
9. Public Administration
10. Transport Management
11. Agriculture
12. Fisheries
13. French
14. History and International Studies
15. 15. Philosophy
16. Portuguese
17. Theatre and Media Arts
18. Mass Communication
19. Computer Science
20. Business Education
21. Education Arabic
22. Education Economics
23. Education Management
24. Education Mathematics
25. Education Technology
26. Health Education
27. Aeronautics and Astronautics Engineering
28. Chemical and Polymer Engineering
29. Electronics and Computer Engineering
30. Mechanical Engineering
31. Common and Islamic Law
32. Dentistry
33. Medicine and Surgery
34. Biochemistry
35. Botany
36. Chemistry
37. Microbiology
38. Zoology
39. Economics
40. Geography and Planning
41. Political Science
42. Psychology
43. Sociology.
LASU reacts to degree certificate found at ‘suya’ spot
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that LASU management addressed viral social media posts about a degree certificate allegedly found at a ‘suya’ spot in Lagos.
The university clarified that the certificate was invalidated because the surname on it was misspelt.
The school further stated that the certificate was recovered on Wednesday, November 21, 2018, describing the event as old news.
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.