BREAKING: ASUU Issues Fresh Strike Notice, Gives Details
- ASUU has declared a plan to embark on a nationwide strike in the next 21 days should the federal government fail to meet its demands
- The academic announced the resolution at the end of its NEC meeting at the University of Ibadan, Ibadan, the Oyo state capital
- According to ASUU, the agreements the union reached with the government at their last meeting have not been implemented
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has notified the federal government that its members will be embarking on a nationwide strike in the next 21 days.
This was disclosed after the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the union, which was held at the University of Ibadan (UI) on Monday, August 19.
ASUU to send strike notice to ministries
It was also learnt that a copy of the notice will be sent to the federal ministry of labour and education.
According to the union, the strike notice is in line with the laid down rules of the labour law.
ASUU had threatened to go on strike due to the non-implementation of agreements reached with the federal government.
The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, had invited ASUU to a meeting to discuss the issues and avert the planned strike.
Why ASUU is going on strike
However, according to ASUU President Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, the agreements reached during the meeting have not been implemented.
Some of the demands include implementing the 2009 re-negotiated agreements, paying accumulated academic allowances, and revitalizing university funds.
The government has also failed to stop the proliferation of universities, with many new universities being approved without funds to run them.
Unless the federal government meets ASUU's demands, the strike is expected to commence after the 21-day notice period.
Nigerian lecturer speaks on miserable salary
