UTME: How To Check JAMB 2024 Matriculation List For Admission
- The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) matriculation list contains only names of qualified students in Nigerian tertiary institutions
- The list is important because only students who find their names on it will participate in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme
- In this article, Legit.ng provides a step-by-step guide on how to check and enter students' names on the list
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide
FCT, Abuja - Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates need to check the JAMB 2024 matriculation list and ensure their names aren’t missing. This is because only candidates whose names appear on the list are legitimate students of accredited tertiary institutions in Nigeria.
The major fallback for candidates who fail to find their names on the JAMB matriculation list is that their application for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme will not go through.
In this article, Legit.ng will provide a guide on how UTME candidates can confirm their status and make sure their names appear on the JAMB matriculation list.
How to check JAMB matriculation list
- Visit JAMB portal
The first step is for UTME candidates to visit the official JAMB website at the official Matriculation List page.
- Enter JAMB registration number
UTME candidates are advised to input their JAMB registration number and choose 2024 as their admission year. This will enable the system to check the right data for the candidate.
- Confirm status
The system will display whether the candidate's name is on the list or not. Confirmation shows that the candidate's admission is fully recorded by JAMB.
How to input name on JAMB matriculation list
These steps are to help candidates get their names on the list which qualifies them as bonafide undergraduates.
- Check JAMB CAPS
UTME candidates must have accepted the admission offered to him/her by a university and it must show that the candidate acceptance was successful.
- Print admission letter
Candidates are to log in to the JAMB e-Facility platform and print their admission letter. The admission letter is an essential document for verifying admission status.
- Print result slip
The next step is to print the JAMB result slip also from the e-Facility platform.
The document is required for verification as it shows the candidate's exam performance.
- Verify institution’s admission officer
Candidates are expected to present both their JAMB admission letter and result slip to the institution’s admission officer. The admission officers will verify and confirm the admission status.
JAMB issues directive on submission of matriculation list
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that tertiary institutions in the country were issued a deadline for the submission of the matriculation list.
The JAMB said tertiary institutions are to submit their lists no later than three months after matriculation ceremonies.
According to the statement, the measure is to prevent admission irregularities in the nation's tertiary institutions
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.