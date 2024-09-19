The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) matriculation list contains only names of qualified students in Nigerian tertiary institutions

The list is important because only students who find their names on it will participate in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme

In this article, Legit.ng provides a step-by-step guide on how to check and enter students' names on the list

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates need to check the JAMB 2024 matriculation list and ensure their names aren’t missing. This is because only candidates whose names appear on the list are legitimate students of accredited tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The major fallback for candidates who fail to find their names on the JAMB matriculation list is that their application for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme will not go through.

Students will be ineligible for the NYSC scheme if their name is missing from the list. Photo credit: UTME

Source: UGC

In this article, Legit.ng will provide a guide on how UTME candidates can confirm their status and make sure their names appear on the JAMB matriculation list.

How to check JAMB matriculation list

Visit JAMB portal

The first step is for UTME candidates to visit the official JAMB website at the official Matriculation List page.

Enter JAMB registration number

UTME candidates are advised to input their JAMB registration number and choose 2024 as their admission year. This will enable the system to check the right data for the candidate.

Confirm status

The system will display whether the candidate's name is on the list or not. Confirmation shows that the candidate's admission is fully recorded by JAMB.

How to input name on JAMB matriculation list

These steps are to help candidates get their names on the list which qualifies them as bonafide undergraduates.

Check JAMB CAPS

UTME candidates must have accepted the admission offered to him/her by a university and it must show that the candidate acceptance was successful.

Print admission letter

Candidates are to log in to the JAMB e-Facility platform and print their admission letter. The admission letter is an essential document for verifying admission status.

Print result slip

The next step is to print the JAMB result slip also from the e-Facility platform.

The document is required for verification as it shows the candidate's exam performance.

Verify institution’s admission officer

Candidates are expected to present both their JAMB admission letter and result slip to the institution’s admission officer. The admission officers will verify and confirm the admission status.

JAMB issues directive on submission of matriculation list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that tertiary institutions in the country were issued a deadline for the submission of the matriculation list.

The JAMB said tertiary institutions are to submit their lists no later than three months after matriculation ceremonies.

According to the statement, the measure is to prevent admission irregularities in the nation's tertiary institutions

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng